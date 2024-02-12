Corissa Hernandez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Corissa Hernandez is a first-gen Chicana entrepreneur, mentor and financial educator. She co-owns and operates Legacy Full Circle Financial & Insurance Services and cocktail bar/restaurant Nativo in Highland Park.

The Boyle Heights native also mentors up-and-coming entrepreneurs and resource-shares on social media and in her newsletter, the Ambitious Amiga.

We asked Corissa to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses and organizations in Los Angeles. Here are her picks.

For more from De Los, follow us on Instagram.

Mi Los Angeles In ‘Mi Los Angeles’ we ask influential L.A. Latinos to share their favorite Latino-owned businesses. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go and what to eat all while supporting local businesses and organizations.