Corissa Hernandez
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos by Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times, Amanda McGonigal)
De Los

Corissa Hernandez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

By Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Corissa Hernandez
Corissa Hernandez is a first-gen Chicana entrepreneur, mentor and financial educator. She co-owns and operates Legacy Full Circle Financial & Insurance Services and cocktail bar/restaurant Nativo in Highland Park.

The Boyle Heights native also mentors up-and-coming entrepreneurs and resource-shares on social media and in her newsletter, the Ambitious Amiga.

We asked Corissa to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses and organizations in Los Angeles. Here are her picks.

For more from De Los, follow us on Instagram.

Mi Los Angeles

In ‘Mi Los Angeles’ we ask influential L.A. Latinos to share their favorite Latino-owned businesses. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go and what to eat all while supporting local businesses and organizations.

Stacks of colorfully designed T-shirts.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Shop Mi Vida

Highland Park Gift Store
This Mexican-owned and -honoring store with fashion and home decor is a one of a kind vibe. The apparel is unique and fun, and the colorful environment makes the whole shopping experience feel like an activity.
Route Details
People sit outdoors at tables surrounded by greenery and colorful pendants.
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)

Bar Flores

Echo Park Restaurant and lounge
This cantina is the perfect date night spot in Echo Park. The drinks are perfectly crafted, plus the greenery on the patio makes the whole place feel like an escape. Try a pitcher of its namesake margarita — it’s worth every sip!
Route Details
Coach Karen Aceves works with client Liliana Del Aguila at Babes of Wellness gym in Compton, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2024.
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Babes of Wellness

Compton Yoga studio
This gym is the definition of a safe space — it’s the first all women’s queer wellness center in all of South L.A., and it emphasizes the intersection of physical and mental wellness. It has got a wide array of classes and I always leave feeling energized and excited.
Route Details
Carne asada taco trio on red tortillas
(Raul Roa/De Los)

Pink & Boujee

Boyle Heights Restaurant and lounge
A feminine and fun taqueria with immaculate energy. Everyone on the staff is friendly and happy to be there, and the tacos and drinks are equally exciting. It’s also Dreamer owned by fellow Boyle Heights native Yesenia Castro.
Route Details
Chilaquiles enfrijolados with chipotle adobo sauce, black beans, eggs, avocado, cotija cheese and sour cream.
(Raul Roa/De Los)

Picaresca Barra de Cafe & Casa Tostadora

Boyle Heights Restaurant and lounge
This Boyle Heights cafe was started during the pandemic, and serves the most amazing, direct-trade coffee. I love stopping in for a latte and seeing the happy faces inside. It’s one of my latest Boyle Heights staples.
Route Details

