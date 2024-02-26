Hija De Tu Madre CEO Patty Delgado’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Growing up in L.A., Patty Delgado didn’t see any authentic Latina representation in fashion.

“I wanted to create the Latina fashion brand I needed when I was a little girl,” she said.

In 2016, Delgado started Hija De Tu Madre, a Latina lifestyle brand. As the CEO and designer, Delgado designs apparel, accessories and stationary for women that “take their culture everywhere.”

Born in Boyle Heights to immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico, Delgado says she’s “always had a hunger for culture, belonging and representation.” In 2019, Delgado told The Times that while traveling, she “found a colorful sequined patch of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a familiar image in Latino households, and one that reminded her of her grandmother. When she returned to L.A., she sewed it onto a denim jacket and ‘a lightbulb went off.’”

Now, with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, Hija De Tu Madre keeps expanding, and has sold in over 30 countries. What’s next for the lifestyle brand? “In five years, Hija De Tu Madre will be celebrating its 13th birthday with stores in every major Latino city across the country,” she said.

We asked Delgado to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses in Los Angeles. “L.A. is full of inspiration, from street art, to street hustlers, to the fashion and manufacturing districts. L.A. is the birthplace to so much creativity,” she said.

Here are her picks.

