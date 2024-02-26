Advertisement
Patty Delgado
(Diana Ramirez / De Los)
De Los

Hija De Tu Madre CEO Patty Delgado’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

By Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Patty Delgado
Growing up in L.A., Patty Delgado didn’t see any authentic Latina representation in fashion.

“I wanted to create the Latina fashion brand I needed when I was a little girl,” she said.

In 2016, Delgado started Hija De Tu Madre, a Latina lifestyle brand. As the CEO and designer, Delgado designs apparel, accessories and stationary for women that “take their culture everywhere.”

Born in Boyle Heights to immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico, Delgado says she’s “always had a hunger for culture, belonging and representation.” In 2019, Delgado told The Times that while traveling, she “found a colorful sequined patch of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a familiar image in Latino households, and one that reminded her of her grandmother. When she returned to L.A., she sewed it onto a denim jacket and ‘a lightbulb went off.’”

Now, with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, Hija De Tu Madre keeps expanding, and has sold in over 30 countries. What’s next for the lifestyle brand? “In five years, Hija De Tu Madre will be celebrating its 13th birthday with stores in every major Latino city across the country,” she said.

We asked Delgado to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses in Los Angeles. “L.A. is full of inspiration, from street art, to street hustlers, to the fashion and manufacturing districts. L.A. is the birthplace to so much creativity,” she said.

Here are her picks.

Las Margaritas restaurant serves San Juan de los Lagos style Mexican food like this torta de lomo.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Las Margaritas

Boyle Heights Latin American Restaurant
My family is from San Juan De Los Lagos, Jalisco, and the food from this pueblo is very distinct and hard to find. Las Margaritas is the only restaurant I know that makes authentic San Juan dishes. Tortas de lomo, taquitos de lomo, tostadas de lomo. Lomo or go home.
Scenes from the El Mercadito in Boyle Heights.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

El Mercadito De Los Angeles

Boyle Heights Latin American Restaurant
I can spend a whole day at El Mercadito. Go on a food crawl, have a bite at the different cocinas, grab a drink and listen to live Mariachi, do some shopping (the leather shops are my favorite). And lastly, take a picture at the iconic tiled Virgen mural.
City of Angels mural and boxing ring at City of Angels Boxing in Los Angeles, CA on Friday February 23rd, 2024.
(Lorena Endara / For De Los)

City of Angels Boxing

Historic South-Central Health & Fitness Club
Founded and owned by a Costa Rican immigrant, City of Angels Boxing gym will give you the best workout. No boxing experience needed, you’ll learn and break a sweat fast. The owner and instructor Alex Brenes is hilarious, and his classes are inclusive and welcoming. You’ll fit right in.
La Chula Cafe & Pasadena Roots co-owner Cindy Alvarado show a matcha latte at her pop up at Washington and Lake in Pasadena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. La Chula Cafe & Pasadena Roots offers a variety of drinks and indoor plants and flowers. Their schedule can be found on their Instagram page on @LaChulaCafe
(Raul Roa / De Los)

La Chula Cafe

Altadena Cafe
Run by two Guatemalan sisters, La Chula Cafe is a coffee and plant shop on wheels. Treat yourself to one of their seasonal drinks and a new plantita. Check their Instagram for their next pop up.
