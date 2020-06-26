Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Yes, vegan carnitas exist. And they’re delicious

They don't just look like meaty carnitas, they taste like them too.
(Zohra Banon)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
June 26, 2020
6 AM
Jocelyn Ramirez has been at the forefront of L.A.’s vegan Mexican food movement with Todo Verde, her catering company and Smorgasburg stand. Both are currently on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic; for now, Ramirez hosts online cooking classes in their place.

In April, Ramirez released her first cookbook, “La Vida Verde,” which features one of her most beloved dishes: jackfruit carnitas. It’s perfect for meat lovers and meat-free eaters, and both camps often react with I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-meat glee. They come with a delicious smoky salsa too.

Jocelyn Ramirez Tacos de Yaca Carnitas. Reprinted with permission from La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.

Vegan Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos

45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Jocelyn Ramirez Salsa de Chipotle. Reprinted with permission from La Vida Verde by Jocelyn Ramirez, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.

Smoky Salsa de Chipotle

30 minutes
Makes about 3 cups
Last year, Ramirez shared her chilaquiles with us too.

Vegan Chilaquiles

20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Vegan Chipotle Crema

10 minutes
Makes about 1 ¼ cups

Charred Salsa Verde

30 minutes
Makes about 4 cups.
Vegan Queso Fresco

1 hour 30 minutes
Makes about 1 cup

Food
Genevieve Ko

Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.

