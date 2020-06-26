Jocelyn Ramirez has been at the forefront of L.A.’s vegan Mexican food movement with Todo Verde, her catering company and Smorgasburg stand. Both are currently on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic; for now, Ramirez hosts online cooking classes in their place.

In April, Ramirez released her first cookbook, “La Vida Verde,” which features one of her most beloved dishes: jackfruit carnitas. It’s perfect for meat lovers and meat-free eaters, and both camps often react with I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-meat glee. They come with a delicious smoky salsa too.

Vegan Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Smoky Salsa de Chipotle Time 30 minutes Yields Makes about 3 cups

Advertisement

Last year, Ramirez shared her chilaquiles with us too.

Vegan Chilaquiles Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Vegan Chipotle Crema Time 10 minutes Yields Makes about 1 ¼ cups

Charred Salsa Verde Time 30 minutes Yields Makes about 4 cups.

Advertisement