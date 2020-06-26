Yes, vegan carnitas exist. And they’re delicious
Jocelyn Ramirez has been at the forefront of L.A.’s vegan Mexican food movement with Todo Verde, her catering company and Smorgasburg stand. Both are currently on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic; for now, Ramirez hosts online cooking classes in their place.
In April, Ramirez released her first cookbook, “La Vida Verde,” which features one of her most beloved dishes: jackfruit carnitas. It’s perfect for meat lovers and meat-free eaters, and both camps often react with I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-meat glee. They come with a delicious smoky salsa too.
Last year, Ramirez shared her chilaquiles with us too.
