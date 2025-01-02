Advertisement
El Aguila Bakery in El Sereno sells Rosca de Reyes, a sweet bread, that's traditionally made to celebrate Three Kings Day.
(Jill Connelly/For De Los)
De Los

Celebrating El Día de los Reyes? Here are 10 L.A. panaderias that sell rosca de reyes

By Cerys Davies
Share via

Covered in dried fruits, candy stripes and sugared crust, the aromatic taste of rosca de reyes comes around only once a year.

In celebration of the Día de los Reyes, or the Epiphany, many Latino households carry on the tradition of sharing the festive pan dulce. Marking the Three Kings’ visit to baby Jesus in Bethlehem, the rosca de reyes symbolizes the gifts they brought to the newborn infant.

Rosca de reyes is typically eaten 12 days after Christmas on Jan. 6, at family gatherings to break and share the bread. Inside the baked good is a small plastic baby, representing Jesus — whoever receives the slice with the baby inside is meant to make everyone tamales for Día de la Candelaria, which falls on Feb. 2.

As panaderias around the city receive dozens of preorders and begin baking, De Los has compiled a list of L.A.’s best rosca de reyes.

A customer stands at the lighted pastry cases in La Mascota bakery.
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

La Mascota

Boyle Heights Bakery and desserts
From a mini-rosca to a party-sized platter, La Mascota caters to families of all sizes. The bakery makes hundreds of festive breads every year, covered in powdered sugar, gelatinous candy and streusel-like topping. Be prepared to wait in line, as roscas are available for both preorder and walk-in purchases.

On Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., La Mascota has been a staple since 1952. Inside, glass cases are filled with festive conchas, brightly colored cookies and fresh bolillos. Shoppers get a glimpse past the cashiers into the industrial kitchen, where racks of conchas are constantly pulled out of the oven. Beyond the baked goods, it also has a full menu offering tamales, breakfast, menudo and tortas.
Route Details
A person walks into Sonora Bakery on Whittier Boulevard
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Sonora Bakery

East Los Angeles Bakery and desserts
Opened in 1986, this East L.A. bakery emphasizes the celebration of the Epiphany. Shoppers heading over to Sonora Bakery on Jan. 6 will be greeted with plenty of rosca de reyes to bring home, live DJs and a petting zoo — complete with camels in true three kings fashion.

Inside the panaderia, customers are quick to grab trays and tongs for the traditional self-service bakery — offering everything from a classic tres leches cake and savory empanadas to frosted cortadillos and cinnamon-covered gusanos. It also sells deli sandwiches and offers up to a 10-foot-long party sub.
Route Details
Los Angelitos Bakery in Huntington Park, its signage illuminated at night
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Los Angelitos Bakery

Huntington Park Bakery and desserts
Huntington Park’s Los Angelitos Bakery is all about being festive. From concha Christmas trees to limited-edition fall-flavored sweet bread, the family-owned business bakes thousands of rosca de reyes every holiday season.

Leading up to the Día de los Reyes, bakers come in as early as 1 a.m. to prepare for the rush. Los Angelitos sticks to tradition by including different dried fruits and candies atop the circular bread, which comes in sizes from miniature to extra large.

Beyond winter festivities, the business, founded by Angel Daniel Ductoc Sr. in 1992, offers a variety of special-edition sweet bread throughout the year. The bakery has celebrated Pride Month, Dodgers wins and Earth Day through themed conchas.
Route Details
Customers outside Delicias Bakery and Some in Highland Park
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Delicias Bakery & Some

Highland Park Bakery and desserts
Open since 1991, this family-owned panaderia is one of the first bakeries in L.A. to serve vegan pan dulce — and luckily, it also offers a vegan rosca de reyes for the holidays. Inclusive of various diet restrictions, Delicias Bakery & Some is a one-stop shop offering traditional and vegan rosca options (and other baked goods).

The Highland Park bakery is busiest in the mornings as patrons rush out with steaming cups of champurrado and breakfast burritos in hand. Serving breakfast all day, the cafe also offers dishes such as molette and chilaquiles.
Route Details
El Aguila Bakery in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles has a green awning with white script
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

El Aguila

El Sereno Bakery and desserts
Along El Sereno’s bustling Huntington Drive, El Aguila is a neighborhood favorite. Inside the small storefront, typically all decked out in Christmas decorations, staff bake over 400 rosca de reyes every year in varying sizes. The bakery highly recommends placing orders ahead of time.

Offering pan dulces of all shapes and flavors, this hole-in-the-wall spot opened in 1973. El Aguila proudly uses founder Apolinar Casillas’ same recipes, ingredients and techniques. As the business continues to be passed down, with Casillas’ nephew Roberto Flores the current owner, sticking to tradition has built a loyal clientele for its authentic baked goods.
Route Details
Shoppers walk between pastry cases at La Adelita bakery.
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

La Adelita

Pico-Union Bakery and desserts
At tortilleria-panaderia-restaurant La Adelita, the rosca de reyes are notorious for selling fast. With the bread’s surface area covered in powdered sugar and chunks of dried fruits, the rosca leans more toward sweet than savory.

Bringing together the flavors and traditions of El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico, the business explores how these differing cultures can intersect through food. Beyond the sweet bread, it sells tacos, burritos, pupusas and casamiento as well as fresh tortillas and masa. It’s located in a strip mall on the corner of West Pico Boulevard and South Union Avenue, so prepare for a congested parking lot and limited street parking.
Route Details
A woman behind a pastry case filled with bread and other colorful baked goods
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

El Gallo

East Los Angeles Bakery and desserts
An East L.A. staple since 1949, El Gallo makes a rather vibrant rosca de reyes. Covered almost entirely in multicolored sugar crust, the king’s bread is like one big, circular concha. As people travel across L.A. to get their hands on their pan dulce, the queue typically stretches down the sidewalk.

Neighboring the 710 freeway, the business has been passed down from founder Magdalena Martinez-Huerta to her son Jesus Gabriel. Maintaining her legacy, the bakery is known for its selection of bolillos, sweet empanadas, zapotes, chamucos and orejas.
Route Details
La Flor de Yucatan Bakery in a triangular corner building on Hoover Street
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

La Flor de Yucatan

Pico-Union Bakery and desserts
Specializing in Mayan cuisine, La Flor de Yucatan is a small corner bakery in the Pico-Union neighborhood. Offering rosca de reyes that serve five to 20 people, the family-owned business covers the circular bread with pieces of pineapple, maraschino cherries and figs. In addition to a traditional rosca, customers can preorder an envinada version — a Bundt cake soaked in a sugary rum.

Bringing the flavors of the Yucatan to L.A., Antonio Burgos and his wife, Rosy, started this venture in 1971 by selling their baked goods door-to-door. After they officially opened a storefront, the business became much more than a bakery, serving a full menu with dishes such as chuletas adobadas, papadzules and tamales.
Route Details
Metal racks filled with breads and pastries in a bakery with a Christmas tree
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

K Bakery

Echo Park Bakery and desserts
Along the edge of Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown, K Bakery has been accepting preorders for rosca de reyes since early December. Preparing for the sheer volume of the holiday rush, the mom-and-pop panaderia decorates roscas with strips of yellow, white and pink sugar crusts. From custom cakes to a vast selection of pan dulce, this hidden neighborhood gem is well-stocked for the holiday.

Established in 1986, the spot serves a mix of Mexican and Salvadoran dishes. From aguas frescas to tacos and pupusas, the family-operated business brings an authentic taste by using high-quality ingredients.
Route Details
People wait at the pastry case at Panaderia Cuscatleca
(Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Panaderia Cuscatleca

Pico-Union Bakery and desserts
Making Salvadoran, Mexican and Guatemalan bread, Panaderia Cuscatleca also bakes rosca de reyes that is well-loved in the central L.A. neighborhood. As vegans and nonvegans alike flock to the family-run panaderia, the rosca de reyes follows the traditional recipe with thick rings of sugar and scattered bits of candy.

Opened in 2002, the bakery serves semita Salvadoreña and empanadas in addition to vegan conchas, tortas and coffee cake. It has a sister business called Sweet L.A., a food truck serving pan dulce around the city. It can be seen in neighborhoods including Echo Park, Hollywood and Koreatown.
Route Details

