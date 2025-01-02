Celebrating El Día de los Reyes? Here are 10 L.A. panaderias that sell rosca de reyes
Covered in dried fruits, candy stripes and sugared crust, the aromatic taste of rosca de reyes comes around only once a year.
In celebration of the Día de los Reyes, or the Epiphany, many Latino households carry on the tradition of sharing the festive pan dulce. Marking the Three Kings’ visit to baby Jesus in Bethlehem, the rosca de reyes symbolizes the gifts they brought to the newborn infant.
Rosca de reyes is typically eaten 12 days after Christmas on Jan. 6, at family gatherings to break and share the bread. Inside the baked good is a small plastic baby, representing Jesus — whoever receives the slice with the baby inside is meant to make everyone tamales for Día de la Candelaria, which falls on Feb. 2.
As panaderias around the city receive dozens of preorders and begin baking, De Los has compiled a list of L.A.’s best rosca de reyes.
La Mascota
On Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., La Mascota has been a staple since 1952. Inside, glass cases are filled with festive conchas, brightly colored cookies and fresh bolillos. Shoppers get a glimpse past the cashiers into the industrial kitchen, where racks of conchas are constantly pulled out of the oven. Beyond the baked goods, it also has a full menu offering tamales, breakfast, menudo and tortas.
Sonora Bakery
Inside the panaderia, customers are quick to grab trays and tongs for the traditional self-service bakery — offering everything from a classic tres leches cake and savory empanadas to frosted cortadillos and cinnamon-covered gusanos. It also sells deli sandwiches and offers up to a 10-foot-long party sub.
Los Angelitos Bakery
Leading up to the Día de los Reyes, bakers come in as early as 1 a.m. to prepare for the rush. Los Angelitos sticks to tradition by including different dried fruits and candies atop the circular bread, which comes in sizes from miniature to extra large.
Beyond winter festivities, the business, founded by Angel Daniel Ductoc Sr. in 1992, offers a variety of special-edition sweet bread throughout the year. The bakery has celebrated Pride Month, Dodgers wins and Earth Day through themed conchas.
Delicias Bakery & Some
The Highland Park bakery is busiest in the mornings as patrons rush out with steaming cups of champurrado and breakfast burritos in hand. Serving breakfast all day, the cafe also offers dishes such as molette and chilaquiles.
El Aguila
Offering pan dulces of all shapes and flavors, this hole-in-the-wall spot opened in 1973. El Aguila proudly uses founder Apolinar Casillas’ same recipes, ingredients and techniques. As the business continues to be passed down, with Casillas’ nephew Roberto Flores the current owner, sticking to tradition has built a loyal clientele for its authentic baked goods.
La Adelita
Bringing together the flavors and traditions of El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico, the business explores how these differing cultures can intersect through food. Beyond the sweet bread, it sells tacos, burritos, pupusas and casamiento as well as fresh tortillas and masa. It’s located in a strip mall on the corner of West Pico Boulevard and South Union Avenue, so prepare for a congested parking lot and limited street parking.
El Gallo
Neighboring the 710 freeway, the business has been passed down from founder Magdalena Martinez-Huerta to her son Jesus Gabriel. Maintaining her legacy, the bakery is known for its selection of bolillos, sweet empanadas, zapotes, chamucos and orejas.
La Flor de Yucatan
Bringing the flavors of the Yucatan to L.A., Antonio Burgos and his wife, Rosy, started this venture in 1971 by selling their baked goods door-to-door. After they officially opened a storefront, the business became much more than a bakery, serving a full menu with dishes such as chuletas adobadas, papadzules and tamales.
K Bakery
Established in 1986, the spot serves a mix of Mexican and Salvadoran dishes. From aguas frescas to tacos and pupusas, the family-operated business brings an authentic taste by using high-quality ingredients.
Panaderia Cuscatleca
Opened in 2002, the bakery serves semita Salvadoreña and empanadas in addition to vegan conchas, tortas and coffee cake. It has a sister business called Sweet L.A., a food truck serving pan dulce around the city. It can be seen in neighborhoods including Echo Park, Hollywood and Koreatown.
