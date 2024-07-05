Kendrick Lamar pops out with Ghetto Rodeo hat in ‘Not Like Us’ music video

Ghetto Rodeo, the Latinx-owned and L.A.-inspired clothing brand, made a special appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video, prompting a roar of approval from the team behind the apparel line.

Lamar co-directed the video with David Free, and released it Thursday on YouTube. It has been viewed more than 19 million times since its posting. The video is the latest update in the rift between Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake, following a Juneteenth concert at the Kia Forum, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” where Lamar performed his dis track “Not Like Us” six times consecutively.

Toward the end of the music video — about four minutes and 40 seconds in — the Compton rapper is seen dancing with fans and donning a cap with the words “Ghetto Rodeo.” The cap is a collaboration piece, titled “God,” between the brand Kaló Soil, another L.A.-based label.

The music video is an ode to West Coast glory, featuring popular icons like Tommy the Clown, members of Top Dawg Entertainment, basketball player DeMar DeRozan and others. Lamar’s attire also pays homage to L.A.

In the minutes that followed the video release, Brian Saucedo, founder of Ghetto Rodeo, posted his team’s reaction to the clip .

“The fact that it’s being worn by none other than Kendrick himself, who is one of the top rappers in West Coast history,” Saucedo said. “He’s constantly shining light on the Latino community himself. It’s just, it’s a huge honor for him to be wearing it.”

Ghetto Rodeo is a clothing and lifestyle brand embracing L.A. street wear as high-end fashion, pushing against negative perceptions of baggy clothing and its associations with gang culture.

“[I] use the influence that I saw around L.A. with Chicano culture and form it into something new,” Saucedo said in a De Los interview last year.

“When you think of high fashion, New York, Milan, Paris, who’s invited to those? Nothing but influencers and famous people,” Saucedo said. “I always saw those runaway shows and I was like, damn, it would be so cool to be part of that,” he added.

Ghetto Rodeo is a tribute brand founded in 2021 after the death of Saucedo’s brother, who continues to be the driving force behind Saucedo’s designs, many of which include religious emblems like the Virgin Mary and the cross.

“[My brother] has taught me everything I know. If it wasn’t for him, there would be no Ghetto Rodeo,” said Saucedo.

Ghetto Rodeo has appeared in runway shows, community-based events throughout the city and now one of the most widely viewed music videos of the year.

“It’s obviously like a dream come true for a kid who was always into fashion. It’s amazing seeing how many people actually appreciate and love the art for what it is,” Saucedo said.