Xochitl Gomez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

For Xochitl Gomez, there’s no better place than Los Angeles.

“My work has taken me to a lot of different places, but I always come back to L.A. with this feeling of how lucky I am to live in a city with so much diversity,” said the 17-year-old actor best known for portraying America Chavez, the first queer Latina superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Most recently, Gomez won Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” where she paid homage to her Mexican American heritage through her song choices, costuming and stage design.

Though she was born in Hollywood, Gomez was raised and still resides in Echo Park. She considers the diverse neighborhood her Angeleno anchor.

“Latino-owned businesses are a big part of what makes L.A. special and one of the best ways of taking in culture is through food and art,” she says. “Echo Park is right in the center of all that and I’m lucky to live here.”

As part of our “Mi Los Angeles” series, we’ve asked Gomez to share her favorite Latino-owned businesses in the city. These are her picks.

