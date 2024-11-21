Advertisement
Xolo Mariduena at the London West Hollywood on Thursday, June 26, 2024.
(Photos by Sarahi Apaez/Los Angeles Times)
Mi Los Angeles: Xolo Maridueña loves these 5 Eastside spots

Xolo Maridueña’s heart has never left the east side of Los Angeles.

Though the 23-year-old actor has spent much of his time outside of his hometown of El Sereno, being on sets in Atlanta for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and Puerto Rico for “Blue Beetle,” Maridueña remains tethered to his Angeleno roots.

His appreciation extends beyond the colorful storefronts, historic boulevards and street food delicacies. Growing up in a predominantly Latino area has gifted him the ability to flourish as his authentic self, a juggernaut creative with interests in hip-hop, podcasting and photography.

“I can’t help but feel like the community that I was fostered in, El Sereno, Los Angeles, my family, my friends, Casa 0101, everyone that helped raise me and made me feel so comfortable in my skin — I was allowed to be myself,” he said.

We asked Maridueña to share his five favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A. Here are his picks.

Mi Los Angeles

In ‘Mi Los Angeles’ we ask influential L.A. Latinos to share their favorite Latino-owned businesses. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go and what to eat all while supporting local businesses and organizations.

Read the full series here.

Lilly's Café is a local spot known for its ambiance, coffee options and pastries.
(Lilly’s Café)

Lilly's Café

East Los Angeles Coffee
By Andrea Flores
I don’t drink coffee so the best coffee shops for me are really just the best chai spots. I don’t like when chai taste like horchata. It feels like nowadays a lot of the chais are just cereal, sugar and water. I rate coffee shops by their chai and Lilly’s Cafe’s chai is thumbs up!
Route Details
Good Times at the Hideout is a barbershop known for its welcoming atmosphere and skilled barbers.
(Isidro Rea)

Good Times at the Hideout

El Sereno Hair Salon
By Andrea Flores
I mean, I have to shout out Juanito at the Hideout. It’s a barbershop. I started going to him when I was like 13 or 14. He’s shaved my head completely, given me tapers and taught me how to keep my hair long. My family’s least favorite was when he shaved my head, but he’s seen it all. Getting my hair cut is one of the more intimate things I’ve experienced but Juanito talks you through it. Go over there and tell him Xolo sent you.
Route Details
Antigua Bread, a Guatemalan American bakery and café, serves up a full coffee bar alongside all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner options, plus a selection of pan dulce and pastries.
(Antigua Bread)

Antigua Bread

El Sereno Breakfast/Brunch
By Andrea Flores
I have had so many great mornings at Antigua Bread eating their chilaquiles. Any time of the day, I will eat some chilaquiles. They do it right here, with meat. They have some really good pan dulces there and great coffees. The fresh squeezed orange juice is pretty delicious and you can’t go wrong with any of their breakfast sandwiches.

This spot is just so nostalgic for me because I’ve been there with my family so many times. That corner right there is between where my best friends lived growing up and where I lived. So we would meet up in the middle and always stop at Antigua.
Route Details
The Village Mart and Deli specializes in sandwiches and changes their menu items often.
(Armando Mejia)

The Village Mart and Deli

El Sereno Sandwich Shop
By Andrea Flores
I’m always trying to test out sandwiches all around the city. The Village Mart and Deli has bomb sandwiches. They change their menu often, but what I appreciate is their use of the freshest ingredients. They’re working with seasonal ingredients and I’ve always appreciated that because it opens up my palate.
Route Details
Boyle Heights Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. features a menu that celebrates the local Chicano community with items like mole pizza and Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
(Jakob N. Layman)

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

Boyle Heights Pizza
By Andrea Flores
The Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. is a spot that I’m new on that I really love. It’s below the Paramount, which is one of the oldest music and events venue in L.A. I’m a wing guy and there are not many sports bars around that area that offer both pizza and wings, and this place has some bomb wings. They have mole wings, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and lemon pepper wings. And you can watch a Dodgers game there!
Route Details

