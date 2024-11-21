Mi Los Angeles: Xolo Maridueña loves these 5 Eastside spots
Xolo Maridueña’s heart has never left the east side of Los Angeles.
Though the 23-year-old actor has spent much of his time outside of his hometown of El Sereno, being on sets in Atlanta for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and Puerto Rico for “Blue Beetle,” Maridueña remains tethered to his Angeleno roots.
His appreciation extends beyond the colorful storefronts, historic boulevards and street food delicacies. Growing up in a predominantly Latino area has gifted him the ability to flourish as his authentic self, a juggernaut creative with interests in hip-hop, podcasting and photography.
“I can’t help but feel like the community that I was fostered in, El Sereno, Los Angeles, my family, my friends, Casa 0101, everyone that helped raise me and made me feel so comfortable in my skin — I was allowed to be myself,” he said.
We asked Maridueña to share his five favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A. Here are his picks.
Mi Los Angeles
Lilly's Café
Good Times at the Hideout
Antigua Bread
This spot is just so nostalgic for me because I’ve been there with my family so many times. That corner right there is between where my best friends lived growing up and where I lived. So we would meet up in the middle and always stop at Antigua.
The Village Mart and Deli
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
