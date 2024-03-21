Latinx Files: How we consume the news

Here’s a fun tidbit that may not come as a surprise to the readers of this newsletter: The majority of Latinxs get their news in English.

That was one of the main takeaways from a Pew Research Center report published Tuesday on the news consumption habits of U.S. Latinxs. Of the 5,708 adults surveyed, 54% said that they get their news mostly in English, compared to 21% who said they consumed news in Spanish and 23% who said they consumed news in both languages equally.

These figures change dramatically when broken down by birthplace origin— 81% of U.S.-born Latinxs surveyed said they mostly get their news in English compared to 26% of immigrants who said the same.

The findings of the Pew report are consistent with ongoing trends that signify a decades-long demographic shift within the U.S. Latinx community, which currently stands at approximately 63.7 million people (or about 1 in 5 Americans). Since the turn of the millennium, people born in the U.S. have fueled much of the growth in the Latinx population— in 2021, about a third (32%) of all Latinxs were immigrants.

“The recent predominance of new births over immigration as a source of Hispanic population growth is a reversal of historical trends,” reads a recent Pew fact sheet . “In the 1980s and the 1990s, immigration drove Hispanic population growth.”

And while Spanish is still a key component of Latinidad and is still spoken by many Latinxs, English proficiency has also grown during this period.

The Pew report also found that most Latinx adults (65%) preferred to stay informed via their digital devices. Among digital platforms, social media (21%), news websites and apps (19%) and search (18%) were the most popular. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they preferred television as their main source of news. Radio and print (4% each) were the least popular platforms.

(I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that De Los not only has a website , but we’re also very active on Instagram and TikTok .)

Alarmingly, the report confirmed that Latinxs’ interest in news has declined in recent years. According to the survey, 22% of respondents said they follow news all or most of the time, a drop of nine points since 2020 (31%). According to Pew, “the high share of young adults within the Hispanic population plays a role, because young people are less likely to follow the news closely.” Latinxs are younger than other ethnic or racial groups — the average age is 30.

This drop in interest follows a broader trend nationally— in 2022, only 38% of Americans said they followed the news closely.

You can find the complete Pew report here .

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

¡Gracias Nancy!

On Friday, business editor Nancy Rivera Brooks retired after 42 years at The Times. She was part of the historic 1983 “Latinos” series that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, one of the highest honors in journalism. The collection of stories sought to move away from stereotypes and aimed to paint a more complete picture. The series set the template for how to write for Latinxs, not just about them. Simply put, the Latinx Files wouldn’t be possible without the work that Nancy and the rest of the team did.

Nancy is a trailblazer who is known to be kind, empathetic and gracious with her time. She leaves behind big shoes to fill.

¡Felicidades, Nancy!

