Latinx Files: Introducing the Latinidad Stage

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Los Angeles? We got you.

The annual L.A. Times Festival of Books will take over the USC campus on Saturday and Sunday, and will feature more than 550 speakers and authors . Among those scheduled to appear are novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen (his debut novel, “The Sympathizer,” won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and has been adapted into a drama series for Max); drag icon RuPaul; and “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Ariana Maddix.

This year, the festival will also include the Latindad Stage, which will feature two days of discussions and readings focusing on the Latinx experience. Panels will be held in English, Spanish and Spanglish, and general admission to the festival and to the stage is free.

A lot of love, effort and thought went into the curation of the Latinidad stage. Over the last few months, De Los and L.A. Times en Español have been working closely with outside collaborators Marty Preciado and Ricardo Avendaño to come up with an inclusive program that reflects as many of our stories as possible. We also wanted a space that celebrated our authors. The end result is something I am extremely proud of.

Newsletter You're reading Latinx Files Fidel Martinez delves into the latest stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community.

And what can one expect from the Latinidad Stage? A little bit of everything.

Both days will kick off with children’s readings with the L.A. Public Library and Lil’ Libros, before moving on to discussions on topics including self-care and Latinx generational wealth, the power of the Latinx vote and first-generation experiences. The Latinidad Stage will also feature poetry readings by authors who have contributed to the De Los poetry series .

Notable participants include National Award winner Justin Torres, who will be in conversation with Nadxieli Nieto, executive editor at Flatiron Books; Valentina , the “Princess of Southeast L.A.” and host of the inaugural season of “Drag Race: Mexico,” who will be on a panel that challenges the myth of the monolithic Latinx experience; and Hollywood director Taylor Hackford and poet/screenwriter Jimmy Santiago Baca, who will discuss “Blood In Blood Out,” their recently released book about the making of the 1993 cult classic of the same name.

For a complete schedule of the Latinidad Stage, head to the De Los Instagram page . You can also find the complete schedule for the L.A. Times Festival of Books, as well as more information about parking and panel reservations, here .

And before I go, I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a special shout-out to assistant editor Jessica Perez, who ensured that every “i” was dotted and every “t” crossed.

— Fidel Martinez

Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Things we read this week that we think you should read

From the L.A. Times:

L.A.’s ultimate heartbreak industry isn’t Hollywood. It’s local journalism

In his latest, columnist Gustavo Arellano discusses the heartbreaking state of local journalism in light of L.A. Taco’s dire financial situation. It’s a sobering read, one that makes mention of the recent layoffs at The Times, but Arellano offers a sliver of hope for the future of journalism. “But even if we all fail, the dream to do good journalism in Los Angeles will never die,” Arellano writes.

‘Amor Eterno’ and ‘El Cantante’ to be added to National Recording Registry

Juan Gabriel’s “Amor Eterno” and Hector Lavoe’s “El Cantante” have found a new home at the Library of Congress. The two tracks join the likes of Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” as Latin songs included in the National Recording Registry.

Huge Disneyland expansion to add new rides, restaurants and hotels wins OK

Disneyland is getting a makeover. Staff writers Salvador Hernandez and Ruben Vives report that the Anaheim City Council has unanimously approved Disneyland’s multibillion-dollar expansion plan despite local concern over road closures, congestion and air pollution.

Stories from other publications:

Remembering Cola Boyy, disability advocate and musician

For Caló News, reporter Chelsea Hylton eulogized Cola Boyy, the indie pop musician who died last month at age 34. The self-proclaimed “disabled disco innovator” and Oxnard native will be remembered for his funky beats and for using his platform to advocate for individuals with disabilities.

Xavi talks debut album, Karol G and iconic Troubadour show

For Teen Vogue, Lucas Villa profiled Xavi, the 19-year-old breakout música mexicana star from Phoenix who became the first solo artist of Mexican descent to top Spotify’s global chart.

Is Texas about to turn Latinos into single-issue voters?

For the Atlantic, immigration reporter Jack Herrera dives deep into SB 4, the Texas legislation that’s being referred to as the “show me your papers law,” and how it will influence Latinx voters in Texas.

“Will the Latinos in Texas who have welcomed Republicans’ border crackdown feel the same way if state police start arresting their neighbors?” asks Herrera in his piece, which also takes a look back at past anti-immigrant legislation that backfired in California and Arizona.

Here are the Latina players chosen in the 2024 WNBA Draft

After an exciting NCAA women’s basketball tournament final that drew a bigger audience than the men’s final, all eyes are now on the WNBA, whose season is set to kick off next month. On Monday, the league held its annual draft. The folks over at Remezcla have a helpful primer on all the Latina ballers selected.

— Andrea Flores