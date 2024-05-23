With ‘Divino Desmadre,’ Jean Dawson is singing in his love language

Periodically, the Latinx Files will feature a guest writer. This week, we’ve asked De Los spring reporting intern Cerys Davies to fill in.

To Jean Dawson, making music in Spanish is a labor of love.

It’s the kind of love he feels when his grandmother makes him soup or gives him an extra blanket to sleep with at night so he doesn’t get cold. Singing in Spanish, Dawson says, is not only the most natural way to express this feeling — it’s also the only way some of his family members can truly understand his music.

Born to a Black father and a Mexican mother, and raised in Tijuana and Spring Valley, Calif., the 28-year-old has spent his life traversing borders and cultures. In 2019, Dawson released “Bad Sports,” introducing listeners to his universe of experimental reverb, distorted vocals and unconventional ambient sounds. The self-released record caught the attention of his now-mentor and esteemed producer Rick Rubin, who signed him to his publishing company, American Songs.

Advertisement

Three albums and several tours later, Dawson has worked and put out singles with artists such as Mac DeMarco, SZA, Earl Sweatshirt and A$AP Rocky. In each of these features, Dawson has pushed his collaborators to expand their sound, whether it be putting SZA on an acoustic track or having A$AP Rocky rap over an electric indie beat. His latest release, “Swamp,” is a meditative and slowed down cover of the blues guitar-heavy Talking Heads song, and is featured in “Everyone’s Getting Involved,” a tribute album to the band released last week via A24 Records.

His Mexican heritage, Dawson says, is something he has always held close, though it’s rarely been featured in his music. He’s had Spanish lyrics on tracks like “Mala Mariposa” and “Policia”— a song about his experiences with the police found on his sophomore album, “Pixel Bath”— but the bulk of his creative output has been recorded in English.

Newsletter You’re reading Latinx Files Fidel Martinez delves into the latest stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

In March, Dawson released “Divino Desmadre,” a song recorded entirely in Spanish, as part of his EP, “BooHoo.”

“Spanish isn’t a pony show. It’s not, ‘Hey, come look at me do this trick.’ No, it’s just my existence,” said Dawson.

“Now I’m to a point where I k-now exactly how I want [my Spanish-language music] to sound. The only thing that was stopping me from doing it is that I don’t want to do something for the sake of doing it,” he said. “Maybe I got helped out by the popularity of Latin music, but I think it’s way bigger than that.”

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Luminate Data , Latin music was the second-fastest-growing genre in the U.S. in 2023, making it the fifth-most popular genre in the nation, just behind behind country music.

“Divino Desmadres” kicks off with a steady beat and distorted vocals. It’s a tale of forbidden love. It’s “Romeo and Juliet if they were from [his] barrio,” says Dawson, who sees not only his parent’s relationship, but also his current relationship, in the song. As the chorus picks up, a corrido-style guitar adds to the experimental sonic landscape of electric guitar riffs and synthetic echos.

Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber .

With “Divino Desmadre,” Dawson says he can be a more complete version of himself with his audience. As a Black Mexican American, he feels like his Latindad is often overlooked.

“There should be less fear to express yourself in that tongue [a native language]. If you feel like it’s coming from a genuine place or if you feel like you’re just going to do it for money, it’s going to read that way. And that’s okay, if that’s what you’re doing it for, there’s no judgment,” Dawson said. “Why not open yourself up to most of the world? If I could speak 17 languages, I would do music in all 17.”

Dawson credits his ability to be creative and pursue his dreams to his family’s legacy of hard work. Now he has made a song that he can “sing to them in a way that’s going to touch their hearts.”

Advertisement

“My need to do music in Spanish mostly came from the fact that I want my grandmother to hear my records, and be like, ‘Wow, I know exactly what you’re saying.’ She’s a little older in age and if I don’t figure it out, there might be a sad reality where my grandparents never get to understand my music,” Dawson said.

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Things we read this week that we think you should read

From the L.A. Times

Ricky Martin and ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ ushered in pop’s ‘Latin explosion’ in 1999. Too bad it wasn’t real.

As a part of The Times’ 1999 project, De Los reporter Andrea Flores took a deep dive into the craze behind Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca.” The singer and the single are credited for paving the way for the so-called Latin explosion in pop music, which saw artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and Marc Anthony burst into the mainstream. But was it an actual movement or a “marketing mirage?”

Is print dead? Not at this indie bookstore publishing L.A.’s untold stories

Advertisement

Looking to read local poetry? Libros in Lincoln Heights focuses on showcasing local writers and their works — their shelves full of self-published poetry collections, family histories and memoirs. With an ever-changing selection and a dedication to its community, Libros gives independently published authors a platform to share their stories.

Shakira to headline Besame Mucho Festival 2024 at Dodger Stadium

Besame Mucho is back. For the third year in a row, the single-day Latin music festival is returning to Dodgers Stadium on December 21. Headliners include Enrique Iglesias, Los Tigres del Norte, Banda MS and Shakira.

Review: 10 favorite ways to eat through the wondrous Mercado González

Last November, Southern California chain Northgate Market opened up a new version of their store called Mercado González, a large space in Costa Mesa that functions as both a Mexican supermarket and a food hall. Serving churros, tortas, tequila shots and more from puestos, the options can begin to feel endless. After frequenting the mercado, food critic Bill Addison shares his ten must-eats.

Freevee cancels Shea Serrano sitcom ‘Primo’ after one season

Advertisement

There will be no Season 2 of Shea Serrano’s “Primo,” a sitcom that follows the life of a San Antonio teenager raised by his single mom and five uncles.

L.A. is one of the best places on the planet to grow weed outdoors. Here’s how

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn attends a weed-growing workshop. Select nurseries and garden centers around Los Angeles sell seeds that can grow and thrive in California’s backyards. Step by step, Tschorn provides advice to any smoker looking to start a garden of their own.

This year’s Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival to feature women-led movies, a film market

Ahead of Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival , reporting fellow Angie Orellana Hernandez spoke with Erika Sabel Flores, vice president of programs and innovation at the Latino Film Institute, the nonprofit organization that hosts the festival. In conversation about this year’s programming, they speak about the importance of female empowerment and paying tribute to typically marginalized groups.

Elsewhere

Advertisement

Lost In Translation: Migrant Kids Struggle In Segregated Chicago Schools

Some of the 9,000 migrant children enrolled in Chicago’s public school system are facing academic difficulties due to the lack of bilingual resources. Block Club Chicago reporters Reema Amin and Mina Bloom speak with the affected children, their families and district officials to understand the larger impacts of this disadvantage.

Santa Ana Move to Erase Chicano Gothic Mural Triggers Debate

Emigdio Vasquez, a famed Chicano muralist, left his mark all over Orange County with over 30 murals in the area. Some of his works have already been destroyed by new developments, and now the city of Santa Ana wants to take down his “Chicano Gothic” in Memorial Park. Julie Leopo, reporter at the Voice of OC, has more on the community’s actions to stop its destruction.