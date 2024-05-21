Shakira to headline Besame Mucho Festival 2024 at Dodger Stadium

Calling all lobas to Chavez Ravine.

Shakira will be headlining the Besame Mucho Festival , taking place at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 21.

The single-day event, now in its third year, focuses on Latin music, booking acts from a variety of genres, from Latin rock and pop to musica Mexicana and Tejano. Enrique Iglesias, Los Tigres del Norte and Banda MS have also been announced as headliners.

Besame Mucho will be Shakira’s first official festival as a headliner after a whirlwind year and a half that saw her release “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” a diss track with Argentine producer Bizarrap that took aim at former partner Gerard Piqué. In that time, the Colombian pop star received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, charted twice on the Billboard Top 10 and released “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” her 12th studio album that featured collaborations with the likes of Cardi B, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera.

Her appearance at Besame Mucho will mark the last stop on her 2024 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, which she announced in April during a surprise appearance at Bizarrap’s Coachella set.

Pitbull, Ivy Queen, Paulina Rubio, Juanes, Belanova, Carlos Vives, Elvis Crespo and Los Tucanes de Tijuana are also among the jam-packed bill.

Last year, the L.A.-based festival expanded to Austin, Texas.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale May 24.