De Los

Mosh pits, puppets and screaming fans: Scenes from the Viva Pomona music festival

Three people dance while a band plays.
Fans dance during the Reckling performance at the Radical stage during the Viva Pomona music festival at the Glass House in Pomona.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
By James Carbone
Moshing at the Glass House in Pomona has become a rite of passage for punks, emos, goths and metal heads in Southern California.

Headlined by El Monte’s Red Pears, the first day of the Viva Pomona festival at the Glass House on Saturday featured marionette puppets, Latinx acts spanning multiple genres and a group of eclectic, fashionable fans.

De Los sent photographer James Carbone to capture the scenes of what makes this festival a unique Southern California experience.

The Red Pears

A three-person band performs on a stage.
The Red Pears headlined the first day of the Viva Pomona festival.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A performer bathed in red lights plays a guitar and sings into a microphone.
Henry Vargas sings and plays lead guitar for the Red Pears.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Day 1 artists

A man playing guitar
Michael Seyer plays a guitar solo during his set.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A band performs
Healing Gems perform at the Diamond plaza.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A woman dancing and a man playing keyboard.
Los Eclipses, a techno duo from Mexico City, performs at the Radical stage.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
Performers encourage a mosh pit during a band's set.
Members of Barrio Slam orchestrate a mosh pit during the metal band’s set.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
Three men playing guitars
Members of Xavi, an acoustic Latin band, strum away on their guitars.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A woman plays an acoustic guitar
Selines plays her acoustic guitar at the Radical stage.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A rock band performs
Cold Gawd, a psychedelic rock band, perform at the Diamond plaza.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A man sings into a microphone
Los Aptos performs during the Viva Pomona festival.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

The fans

Two people in clown makeup speak to each other
Concert attendees dressed in eclectic styles take a break between bands.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
Fans watch a band perform
Fans watch the band Deth Coast perform at the Diamond plaza.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
Two people watch a band perform.
Karen Hernandez of Santa Ana and Brandon Avila of Anaheim watch the Red Pears.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A group of fans cheer
Fans of the Red Pears watch and cheer during the band’s performance.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

A person performs with a puppet
Bob Baker Marionette Theater was on the bill at the festival.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A clown puppet does the splits.
Members of Bob Baker Marionette Theater perform a circus influenced puppet show.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

De LosMusic

