Mosh pits, puppets and screaming fans: Scenes from the Viva Pomona music festival

Moshing at the Glass House in Pomona has become a rite of passage for punks, emos, goths and metal heads in Southern California.

Headlined by El Monte’s Red Pears, the first day of the Viva Pomona festival at the Glass House on Saturday featured marionette puppets, Latinx acts spanning multiple genres and a group of eclectic, fashionable fans.

De Los sent photographer James Carbone to capture the scenes of what makes this festival a unique Southern California experience.

The Red Pears

The Red Pears headlined the first day of the Viva Pomona festival. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Henry Vargas sings and plays lead guitar for the Red Pears. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Day 1 artists

Michael Seyer plays a guitar solo during his set. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Healing Gems perform at the Diamond plaza. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Los Eclipses, a techno duo from Mexico City, performs at the Radical stage. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Members of Barrio Slam orchestrate a mosh pit during the metal band’s set. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Members of Xavi, an acoustic Latin band, strum away on their guitars. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Selines plays her acoustic guitar at the Radical stage. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Cold Gawd, a psychedelic rock band, perform at the Diamond plaza. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Los Aptos performs during the Viva Pomona festival. (James Carbone / For De Los)

The fans

Concert attendees dressed in eclectic styles take a break between bands. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Fans watch the band Deth Coast perform at the Diamond plaza. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Karen Hernandez of Santa Ana and Brandon Avila of Anaheim watch the Red Pears. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Fans of the Red Pears watch and cheer during the band’s performance. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Bob Baker Marionette Theater was on the bill at the festival. (James Carbone / For De Los)