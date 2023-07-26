Rosalia and Rauw’s breakup causes stir among fans

The reasons behind the sudden breakup of Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro have been the hot topic on social media since the announcement of their split after three years of dating earlier this week.

According to People magazine and People en Español, the couple ended their relationship “despite the love and respect the singers have for one another.”

In the announcement of the breakup it was also highlighted that “both sides mutually agreed to part ways.”

The news surprised the fans of both artists given that the couple had recently professed their love and had worked on several projects over the last several months. They officially announced their engagement to marry last March through a music video for the song “Besos,” in which they showed off a large diamond ring on Rosalia’s hand. They had already been dating for over a year at the time of their engagement.

The couple has not made any public comments on the breakup and the only communication from them has come from “sources” within both camps.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro attend the LOS40 Music Awards in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, in November 2021. (Europa Press via Getty Images)

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro had solidified their partnership over the last several months as the couple traveled to Japan, where the Spanish singer had recorded several of her music videos. Rauw Alejandro also joined Rosalia on stage at her recent performance at the Coachella Music Festival in April. The duo sang their hits “Vampiro’ and ‘Besos.”

The couple also sat for a lengthy interview in GQ España where they talked about the growth in their professional and personal relationships and even took part in a fun social video called “Test de amor” for the magazine.

The two stars made their relationship known to the public in September 2021 after rumors had circulated for months that they were an item. The announcement was made on Rosalia’s birthday.

