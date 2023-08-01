What does it mean to belong? These Latino poets explain

De Los Latino Poetry Series: Belonging This illustrated poetry series will feature new works by Latino poets in Los Angeles and across the U.S. Each week in August, guest editor Yesika Salgado and four other poets will explore the theme of belonging with animated illustrations by Pepe Te Adoro.

“Belonging” means to have an affinity to a place or person. When I was invited to curate a series of poems for De Los, I knew I wanted to tell the story of belonging to a city, a neighborhood — to each other.

I firmly believe that a place’s history is best told by its inhabitants. A city block suddenly becomes the backdrop of a love story, and a restaurant becomes an altar to a deceased parent. We might not all be from the same place or have the same stories, but we know what it is to belong, love and claim somewhere as yours.

For this series, I chose four poets whose storytelling asks me to look at belonging in a new way, either by touch and sound or by their unwavering love of complex homes. When searching for an illustrator, Pepe Te Adoro was an obvious choice. I’ve long admired how he creates animated illustrations full of nostalgia and longing for what birthed us and what we’ve become.

I hope you see your home through these creatives like I have.

Yesika Salgado

Yesika Salgado is a Los Angeles-based Salvadoran poet who writes about her family, her culture, her city, and her fat body. Salgado is a two-time National Poetry Slam finalist and the recipient of the 2020 International Latino Book Award in poetry. She is an internationally recognized body-positive advocate and the author of bestselling books “Corazón,” “Tesoro” and “Hermosa.”