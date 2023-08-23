Comic: The magic of SoCal swap meets

Swap meets play a big role in the Latino community. It’s where many of us and our parents would congregate on the weekends. No matter what area code you are from, we all have some sort of nostalgia of going to the swap meet with our family.

(Enacio Diaz / For De Los)

(Enacio Diaz / For De Los)

Enacio Diaz is a comic and storyboard artist from a small border town in Southern California called Calexico. He graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s in Studio Arts. He currently lives in Boyle Heights. His work primarily focuses on portraying his Latino identity through the lens of humor and art.