Shakira is getting the top honor at the 2023 VMAs — the Video Vanguard Award — and will perform

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Shakira will join an elite group of MTV Video Music Awards honorees as she receives the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in September.

MTV announced Monday morning that the 2023 Video Music Awards show will honor the “Hips Don’t Lie” and “She Wolf” hitmaker on Sept. 12. Shakira will be the first South American artist to receive the honor, the network said.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music talent at Paramount+, said in a statement.

He added: “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

The Colombian singer will also perform on the VMAs stage for the first time in 17 years. Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will also perform, MTV said.

The Grammy-winning pop diva is a four-time VMA winner. She took home her first trophy in 2000 for “Ojos Asi.” This year, she received four nominations: artist of the year, best collaboration (“XQG” with fellow nominee Karol G) and two nods for the best Latin category.

Artists who received the lifetime Video Vanguard award include Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

Taylor Swift leads the 2023 VMAs nominees, with eight nominations. SZA landed six nominations, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj nabbed five nominations apiece.

The MTV Video Music Awards return Sept. 12 to the Prudential Center for the second consecutive year. This year’s show marks the VMAs’ third time at the Newark, N.J., venue.

The VMAs will be broadcast live on MTV starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. Viewers can also stream the show on Paramount+.