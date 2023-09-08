Juan Gabriel’s estate releases new posthumous single dedicated to Mexico

Though Juan Gabriel is no longer with us, the iconic Mexican singer-songwriter is still putting out music.

Or at least his estate is.

Thursday night saw the streaming release of “Méxxico es Todo,” a love song to Gabriel’s native country released a week before its Independence Day. The track is the first single from Gabriel’s upcoming posthumously released album, his second following 2022’s “Los Dúo, Vol. 3.” As Billboard reports, the new record will feature original unpublished songs.

The accompanying music video is heavy with red, white and green pride — Gabriel’s vocals play over a montage heavy on Mexican landmarks and imagery like Basilica of Guadalupe, the Aztec sun stone, mariachis and folkloric dancers.

Gabriel captivated generations of Latinos over his four-decade career thanks to his larger-than-life personality. Over time, “Amor Eterno,” a song about love and loss written by Gabriel in 1984 and popularized by singer Rocío Dúrcal, has become a staple at funerals and memorials in Mexico and the United States.

Gabriel also connected with many in the LGBTQ+ community. Though his sexuality was something that was often discussed in media, he never addressed it.

The artist died of natural causes in 2016 at his home in Santa Monica. Gabriel, who was 66, had been battling health problems.