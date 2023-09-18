Bad Bunny’s first on-screen kiss hits the big screen in ‘Cassandro’

An exclusive trailer shared with Billboard Español shows Bad Bunny’s newest on-camera character getting steamy with a kiss.

In the new biopic “Cassandro,” which hit theaters on Sept. 15 and premieres Friday on Prime Video, Bad Bunny shares an intimate moment with co-star and executive producer Gael García Bernal.

The movie is about Saúl Armendáriz, played by Bernal, and his rise to fame as a gay lucha libre wrestler. Felipe, played by Bad Bunny, is a drug dealer who becomes an important person in Armendáriz’s life after being introduced by Armendáriz’s promoter. The two become very close and end up showing an interest in each other.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to appearing on the big screen but this time he has tried things he hasn’t done before, like having his first on-screen kiss and speaking with a Mexican accent.

Bernal, a Mexican actor, has made a name for himself in the film world with multiple roles in movies and soap operas. Some of his acting jobs have included roles in Disney’s “Coco,” “Amores Perros,” “Bad Education” and “The Mother.”

Bad Bunny’s new role combines his interest in acting and wrestling. The Puerto Rican Grammy-winning artist has attended multiple wrestling matches and appeared in the 2021 Royal Rumble. Earlier this year he won his first WWE fight after defeating Damian Priest in the San Juan Street Fight at the WWE Backlash event.

As for acting, he’s already starred with some of Hollywood’s best actors. He made his acting debut with his role, Arturo “Kitty” Paez, in the final season of “Narcos: Mexico.” He also shared the screen with Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train” in 2022.

“I always liked to act and now I got the opportunity,” Bad Bunny said in 2021 in an interview with Trevor Noah.