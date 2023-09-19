Latin Grammys 2023: Edgar Barrera, Shakira, Karol G count the most nominations this year

The Latin Recording Academy unveiled its list of nominees for the 24th annual Latin Grammys on Tuesday morning — setting the scene for a number of potential upsets at the upcoming ceremony in Spain.

Counting 12 nominations this year alone, songwriter-producer Édgar Barrera, a native of McAllen, Texas, is the most-nominated competitor in 2023. “Un X100to,” the massive hit cumbia song he wrote with Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, is up for the coveted prize of song of the year, plus best regional song.

Barrera is also competing in the brand new category of songwriter of the year, as well as producer of the year, which he won in 2021.

Meanwhile, four Colombians compete for the title of second-most nominated at the Latin Grammys: Boasting seven nominations is global icon Shakira, whose techno-pop kiss off track with Argentine producer Bizarrap was nominated for both record and song of the year.

“Bichota” superstar Karol G is also nominated seven times, along with her trusted songwriter, Kevyn “Keityn” Mauricio Cruz Moreno — he helped write Karol’s chart-topping album of the year contender, “Mañana Será Bonito.” Pop darling and Latin Grammy favorite Camilo counts seven nominations as well.

Advertisement

Nominated for best new artist this year is Los Angeles’ own all-woman sierreño trio, Conexión Divina, which made an outstanding debut at this year’s Coachella. Other contenders include Puerto Rican pop singer Gale, vallenato artist Ana Del Castillo, and the young Cuban chanteuse Paola Guanche — whose tía is the Latin Grammy-winning musician Aymée Nuviola.

“Ella Baila Sola,” the history-making Mexican ballad by rising stars Eslabón Armado and Peso Pluma, is up for song of the year as well as best regional song.

The 24th annual Latin Grammys will kick off Nov. 16 in Sevilla, Spain, where it will be tape-delayed back to the United States at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

“We’ll return to the United States next year for our 25th anniversary,” said Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud in May. “This doesn’t exclude the possibility that we’ll [hold the awards] in a Latin American city in the future. We’re also considering Mexico City, Bogotá, San Juan and Buenos Aires.”

Below are the nominations in the general field categories. For the full list of nominations and credits, visit LatinGrammy.com.

Record of the Year

“No Es Que Te Extrañe” — Christina Aguilera

“Carretera y Manta” — Pablo Alborán

“Déjame Llorarte” — Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — Bizarrap Featuring Shakira

“Si Tú Me Quieres” — Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra

“Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” — Karol G

“De Todas Las Flores” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Ojos Marrones” — Lasso

“La Fórmula” — Maluma & Marc Anthony

“Despechá” — Rosalía

“Correcaminos” — Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean

Album of the Year

“La Cu4rta Hoja” — Pablo Alborán

“A Ciegas” — Paula Arenas

“De Adentro Pa Afuera” — Camilo

“Décimo Cuarto” — Andrés Cepeda

“Vida Cotidiana” — Juanes

“Mañana Será Bonito” — Karol G

“De Todas Las Flores” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Play” — Ricky Martin

“Eadda9223” — Fito Paez

“Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así” — Carlos Vives

Song of the Year

“Acróstico” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z, Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira)

“Amigos” — Pablo Alborán & Maria Becerra, songwriters (Pablo Alborán Feat. Maria Becerra)

“De Todas Las Flores” — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

“Ella Baila Sola” — Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)

“NASA” — Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Camilo & Alejandro Sanz)

“Ojos Marrones” — Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters (Lasso)

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz & Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

“Si Tú Me Quieres” — Fonseca, Yadam González & Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra)

“Tqg” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, songwriters (Karol G Featuring Shakira)

“Un X100to” — Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero & Andres Jael Correa Rios, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Feat. Bad Bunny)

Best New Artist

Borja

Conexión Divina

Ana Del Castillo

Natascha Falcão

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

Leon Leiden

Maréh

Timø

