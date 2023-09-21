Peso Pluma’s Tijuana concert has been canceled after death threats

Peso Pluma’s upcoming concert in Tijuana is canceled after continued death threats. The cancellation comes about a week after four banners were discovered with alleged threats against the Mexican singer.

Doble P Records, the independent record label created by the 24-year-old singer, announced the cancellation of the Oct. 14 show on its Instagram account. The post said the decision was made to ensure the safety of the fans and team.

Peso Pluma has not addressed the recent threats on any of his own social media accounts.

After the banners were discovered, Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, said local authorities would conduct an investigation and decide if future shows would be canceled for safety concerns.

One person was detained in connection to the banners, Tijuana Security Secretary Fernando Sánchez was reported as saying. Sánchez also said that all of the banners had the same message.

Reuters reported that the banners appeared on some of Tijuana’s major roads with red letters threatening the singer that if his performance in the city went ahead, it would be his last.

Peso Pluma has already had to postpone several of his U.S. tour dates in Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis and Birmingham without explanation. He has also changed the dates of some of his shows in Mexico. The artist canceled a show in Puebla for unclear reasons and changed the date of his concert in Guadalajara from Nov. 4 to Oct. 27.

The singer is known for glorifying drug trafficking in his music. In a music video released last year for “Siempre Pendientes,” he is waving a machine gun and is heard praising Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán. Several other of his songs also have lyrics directed at the founder of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Reporter Alejandra Molina contributed to this report.