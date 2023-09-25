Photo Essay: Lucha VaVoom celebrates trailblazer and queer icon Cassandro

Fans filled the Mayan theater Friday night for a special Lucha VaVoom tribute show honoring lucha libre trailblazer and queer icon Cassandro.

The beloved Mexican American luchador, whose real name is Saúl Armendáriz, is the subject of a new biopic that chronicles his rise to fame as an exótico — wrestlers who perform in drag — in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

The film “Cassandro,” starring Gael García Bernal, premiered on Prime Video the same night.

Cassandro signs autographs flanked by Los Angeles de Cassandro luchadores at Friday’s Lucha Vavoom tribute show. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Members of the Los Angeles de Cassandro team carry the luchador’s train before he steps out to the stage. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Cassandro wasn’t at the Mayan to get in the ring — he hasn’t had a singles match since he suffered a stroke in 2021. But it was clear who fans came to see. The luchador peeked out from backstage to catch a glimpse of the more than 1,000 fans packed into the theater, chanting “Ca-ssan-dro! Ca-ssan-dro!”

Some fans like Keenan King (in mask) dress up for the event. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

One of those fans was Keenan King, who said Cassandro’s authenticity is what makes him his favorite luchador. For him, Lucha VaVoom is a “one-stop shop for fun” and an opportunity to dress up outside of Halloween.

“You get to be someone else for a little bit of time, you get to see a lot of people dressed up, the festivity is all positive. It’s wrestling, it’s burlesque, it’s everything in one,” King said.

Misterioso Jr. shakes hands with the ref as Jessy Ventura waits for the match to begin. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Fans look on as Diva Salvaje is airborne in a match against Misterioso Jr. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Rey Misterio (El Heredero) lies on the mat in defeat as Jessy Ventura and Diva Salvaje of Las Shotas celebrate. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Cris Castrejon came to the show wearing a leather outfit and glitter on her cheeks. She said she enjoys seeing different wrestlers, the costumes and their techniques, but above all she values Cassandro’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s important to me because I have a child that is trans,” Castrejon said. “I am very grateful to [Cassandro] for being brave and going against everything. Representation matters, and I am very happy that this [celebration] is for him. He deserves that.”

One of the members of Los Angeles de Cassandro launches himself off the ropes to land on Chupacabra. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Làszlò Major performs an aerial routine. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Li’l Cholo goes after Paquita with a chair as Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo pursues him. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Oscar Corado of Long Beach said anyone who hasn’t been to a production at the famed lucha libre event is missing out.

“Ten years in, it’s the best show, still,” Corado said of Lucha VaVoom. “The first show, it surprised me. Now sitting in the front row, it’s the best of the best.”

Fans Eric Stewart and Mari Stewart, left, both of Gardena, and Oscar Corado of Long Beach cheer on their favorites. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Emma Vauxdevil performs her burlesque routine to a packed house. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

The audience cheers as they watch burlesque artist Skylar perform. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Veronica Montalvan of Anaheim waited in line after the show to get her poster autographed by Cassandro and take a selfie with him.

“I love Cassandro,” she said.

“I have been seeing him wrestle for years, and I was here at the Mayan the day he injured himself when he jumped off the balcony and hurt his knee. He always came out and had showmanship, glitz and glamour and how he represents the community. Anytime Cassandro has been here, I have never missed it.”

Cassandro sits backstage as he prepares to meet fans. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)