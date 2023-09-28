Cardi B talks FDR and aliens on ‘Hot Ones’

Cardi B didn’t stand down from being in the hot seat, literally.

The Grammy award-winning rapper is the latest celebrity to appear on “Hot Ones.” The popular YouTube show has developed a large audience for often rendering guests completely speechless after eating hot wings that get increasingly spicier as the interview progresses.

Sean Evans, the show’s host, asked Cardi B questions about her personal life, her new music and who she turns to for inspiration.

She discussed “Bongos,” her new song with Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper said that when she first heard the beat for the song, she knew it was something people would be able to dance to.

“ ‘Bongos,’ like, it just has a theme that you could just hear tropical music, beach, pool party,” Cardi B said. “So how do we make the beach luxurious? And that’s exactly what we do, honey.”

Evans also referenced Cardi B’s 2019 “73 Questions” interview with Vogue in which she noted that she’s not asked about current events enough by asking her about UFOs and aliens .

Advertisement

Cardi B did not hold back.

“I really don’t believe that aliens are real,” she said. “So if aliens are real and they’re smarter than us, I feel like why they just haven’t invaded us.”

Cardi B struggled with the level of spiciness as the interview progressed, reaching for her glass of milk and bowl of ice cream frequently.

“I feel like my tongue is drunk,” she said. “I’m trying to say something and it’s like I can’t even focus.”

How Cassandro changed the perception and the role of exoticos in lucha libre Saul Armendariz began his groundbreaking journey by overcoming homophobic taunts from crowds as an exotico, but now Cassandro is seen as a trailblazer and is the subject of a new Prime Video biopic.

Among the highlights of the conversation between Evans and Cardi B was her revealing her obsession with President Franking D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

“If anybody loves me and knows me, I love FDR,” Cardi B said.

“I saw the room where Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke,” she later added. “That’s crazy to me! Like, I’m really here!”

