Francia Raisa clears the air about her friendship with Selena Gomez: ‘it had nothing to do with the kidney’

In an exclusive interview with Extra, actress Francia Raisa addressed rocky times with childhood friend Selena Gomez. Raisa was interviewed while attending Gomez’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

When Raisa was asked about how her relationship with Gomez has changed over the years, she said she believes they are both different people and have done a lot of growing. She added that throughout their relationship there have been some rocky moments.

“I am OK now, and just for the record, it had nothing to do with the kidney,” Raisa said.

Earlier this year, Raisa called out Gomez after not mentioning their friendship in an interview with Rolling Stone. Gomez said that growing up she felt that she never really fit in with many Hollywood stars and it caused her to feel alone. She also said that she only had one friend in the industry and didn’t name Raisa.

“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez said in the interview.

In 2017, Raisa donated one of her kidneys to Gomez during her battle with the auto-immune disease lupus. Raisa explained how the two “trauma bonded” after that experience, and how she feels that she and Gomez have a big sister-little sister relationship.

“When our situation came up .… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it,” Raisa said. “I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other.”

The two actresses first crossed paths as teens while Raisa was filming “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and Gomez was filming “Wizards of Waverly Place.” During a trip to the children’s hospital with Disney, the stars were placed in the same group and instantly connected.

From then on, Raisa and Gomez seemed to be good friends, supporting each other through the ups and downs of life. Raisa said that she’s in a good place in life and Gomez has been by her side.

Raisa is a Latinx actress from Los Angeles whose father, Renán Almendárez Coello, also known as “El Cucuy,” began his radio career at age 15. He is well-known for his radio personality and outspoken charisma.

“I went through a lot in my childhood and I will be talking about it very soon .… She has been such a huge support through all of that,” Raisa said.