Where he goes: Bad Bunny announces 2024 Most Wanted tour

Bad Bunny announced his 2024 Most Wanted tour via Instagram, a week after the release of his fifth solo album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

In his video announcement, a masked Bad Bunny appears on horseback coming across his image plastered on a wanted sign. The black-and-white wanted poster features the three-time Grammy winner during the early stage of his career as a Latin trap star, a genre he revives on his latest album.

After getting off his horse, the “Diles” singer grabs the poster off the wall, slowly unmasking himself to grab a closer look at the sign, then crumples the poster and throws it to the side as his song “Monaco” plays in the background.

As of now, 47 U.S. shows have been announced. The first stop will be on Feb. 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. L.A. fans will have the chance to catch Most Wanted when Bad Bunny performs at the Crypto.com Arena for three nights from March 13-15.

“[It is an] experience curated for day-one fans, Most Wanted Tour will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised,” a press release about the tour stated.

Bad Bunny made history with the release of “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” when it became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify, garneringmore than 900 million streams.