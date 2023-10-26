Advertisement
De Los

Guides, ofrendas, origins: De Los’ complete coverage of Día de Muertos

Illustration with marigolds, a monarch butterfly and sugar skulls.
(Illustration by Dia Pacheco / For De Los)
Día de Muertos is a time to celebrate and honor the dead. From ofrendas to James Bond, De Los explored the origins and evolution of the holiday.

Sugar skull surrounded bt candles and marigolds

Our digital Día de Muertos altar celebrates your loved ones

The holiday is an opportunity to spend time with the memories of those who came before us, and celebrate life.

Oct. 23, 2023

"Día de Muertos" in orange and pink text. Pink, orange and yellow marigolds line the text on the bottom.

Latinx Files: Our Día de Muertos digital ofrenda is back

Make an ofrenda for a loved one who has died with our annual Día de Muertos digital altar.

Oct. 19, 2023

dod art

52 ways to celebrate Día de Muertos in L.A. and O.C.

Here’s your guide for events in L.A. and O.C. counties that are bringing the community together to celebrate Día de Muertos.

Oct. 13, 2023

Collage of alebrijes, papel picado and sugar skulls

How a James Bond film made Día de Muertos absurd, in a fun way

The Día de Muertos parade is a sumptuous, extravagant delight. It might surprise some to hear that the parade stemmed from a single scene in a James Bond movie in 2015.

Oct. 11, 2023

Incense, an altar, candles surround a woman

How brujas use spirituality to honor the ancestors on Día de Muertos

As we enter this magical period, Latinx brujas show us how to call upon our ancestors and connect to our spiritual side.

Oct. 27, 2023

Young flower market worker, Angel Soteloa, unloading a fresh cempasuchil truckload.

These L.A. flower vendors prep for weeks so we can have cempasúchils on our ofrendas

Flower vendors in the Flower District of downtown L.A. prepare cempasúchils for ofrendas and Día de Los Muertos celebrations weeks in advance.

Oct. 17, 2023

How to make your own ofrenda.

The meanings behind the items on the Día de Muertos ofrenda

Ofrendas used to celebrate Día de los Muertos are made using items that have special meanings with origins dating back to Indigenous people.

Oct. 25, 2023

Papel picado above a Día de Muertos altar

Comic: The real history behind Día de Muertos

Most of us know what Día de Muertos is but are unfamiliar with the history behind the tradition that is now celebrated each year.

Oct. 18, 2023
