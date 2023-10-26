Guides, ofrendas, origins: De Los’ complete coverage of Día de Muertos

Share
Día de Muertos is a time to celebrate and honor the dead. From ofrendas to James Bond, De Los explored the origins and evolution of the holiday.
The holiday is an opportunity to spend time with the memories of those who came before us, and celebrate life.
Make an ofrenda for a loved one who has died with our annual Día de Muertos digital altar.
Here’s your guide for events in L.A. and O.C. counties that are bringing the community together to celebrate Día de Muertos.
The Día de Muertos parade is a sumptuous, extravagant delight. It might surprise some to hear that the parade stemmed from a single scene in a James Bond movie in 2015.
As we enter this magical period, Latinx brujas show us how to call upon our ancestors and connect to our spiritual side.
Flower vendors in the Flower District of downtown L.A. prepare cempasúchils for ofrendas and Día de Los Muertos celebrations weeks in advance.
Ofrendas used to celebrate Día de los Muertos are made using items that have special meanings with origins dating back to Indigenous people.
Most of us know what Día de Muertos is but are unfamiliar with the history behind the tradition that is now celebrated each year.