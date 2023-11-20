A Colombian Thanksgiving: Kali Uchis and Karol G announce another collaboration

Kali Uchis will release her new song, “Labios Mordidos,” featuring Karol G, on Thanksgiving, she’s announced via her Instagram.

Uchis performed a snippet of the song earlier this year at Lollapaloza Brazil.

On Sunday night, part of the song was also performed by Karol G at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in a splashy set inside a shallow pool of water.

This is the second song collaboration for the pair, three months following the release of their first song, “Me Tengo Que Ir,” which was featured in Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)” album.

Advertisement

“Labios Mordidos” will be part of of Uchi’s forthcoming album, “Orquídeas,” set to be released Jan. 12.

With this new Spanish album, Uchis hopes to “re-define the way we look at Latinas in music,” drawing inspiration from the “timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid,” the natural flower of Colombia, she stated in a press release last month.

How ‘El Tiny’ took over NPR’s Tiny Desk “El Tiny” completed its third annual takeover of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series during Latinx Heritage Month. Produced by the Alt.Latino team, “El Tiny” featured eight acts from various corners of the Latino community.

Both Colombian singers have experienced a year of success with respective sold-out tours.

Uchis’ last LP, “Red Moon in Venus,” became her first Top 10 charting album after debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. She’s performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., and other festivals across the U.S. and South America.

Karol G took home awards Sunday night for female Latin Artist and Latin touring artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. This past week, Karol G also won Latin Grammys for album of the year and urban music album for “Mañana Será Bonito,” and another award in the urban fusion/performance category for “TQG” with Shakira.