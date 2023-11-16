Latin Grammy Awards 2023: Live updates from Sevilla

Eslabón Armado’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ dominated the streamers. Will it conquer the Latin Grammys?

(Alejandro R. Jimenez/For De Los)

It was late September when Pedro Tovar’s mom called to tell him he was a Latin Grammy-nominated songwriter. He was still riding off the high of his band Eslabón Armado becoming the first Mexican regional act to perform on “Good Morning America.”

“It was unexpected,” Tovar said of his two nominations for Eslabón Armado’s smash hit “Ella Baila Sola,” a swooning romantic ballad featuring Peso Pluma that’s up for song of the year and regional Mexican song. The band also is slated to perform live for the first time at the Latin Grammys, taking place in Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday.

