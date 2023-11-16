Latin Grammy Awards 2023: Live updates from Sevilla

Conexión Divina talk about how they made it to the Latin Grammys
Angela and Pepe Aguilar talk about working together at the Latin Grammys
Photos from the dress rehearsals for the 2023 Latin Grammys
Eslabón Armado’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ dominated the streamers. Will it conquer the Latin Grammys?
It was late September when Pedro Tovar’s mom called to tell him he was a Latin Grammy-nominated songwriter. He was still riding off the high of his band Eslabón Armado becoming the first Mexican regional act to perform on “Good Morning America.”
“It was unexpected,” Tovar said of his two nominations for Eslabón Armado’s smash hit “Ella Baila Sola,” a swooning romantic ballad featuring Peso Pluma that’s up for song of the year and regional Mexican song. The band also is slated to perform live for the first time at the Latin Grammys, taking place in Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday.
Así se vive en Sevilla el ambiente por la celebración del Latin Grammy
Esta es una ciudad hermosa. Lo es, al menos, en los lugares que hemos recorrido desde nuestra llegada del fin de semana pasado, para ser testigos de las diferentes actividades en la semana del Latin Grammy y el cierre con la gran ceremonia de la Academia Latina de la Grabación que se celebrará este jueves en el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones (FIBES) de Sevilla, España.
Desde nuestro primer contacto con esta tierra, los encantos de la capital andaluza me alcanzaron al llegar al hotel, ubicado en el barrio de Santa Cruz, por cuyas callecitas empedradas se camina a gusto y por donde no circulan automóviles debido a sus estrecheces. Este barrio se encuentra rodeado de los inmuebles en el que se han producido ya varios eventos paralelos al Latin Grammy, como la histórica Plaza de España donde se celebró un evento dedicado al flamenco en el que actuaron celebridadades como Carmen Linares, Sara Baras, Luis el Zambo, Rafael Riqueni, Tomatito y José Mercé.
Carín León llevó la música mexicana a Sevilla con el apoyo de sus ‘compas’
SEVILLA, ESPAÑA — En estos días, Carín León (nacido bajo el nombre de Óscar Armando Díaz de León) está muy lejos de su país de origen, México, y de su natal Hermosillo.
Pero no ha dejado de lado sus costumbres, y no solo eso, sino que las ha traído a veces de manera literal en la maleta hasta la capital andaluza donde se desarrolla actualmente la Semana del Latin Grammy que concluye mañana a lo grande con la celebración de la ceremonia principal de premiación.
Nos referimos específicamente a la gran botella de tequila que llevaba en sus manos durante la presentación especial que ofreció anoche como parte del evento con invitación “La Cultura that Connect Us”, organizado por Amazon Music en Setas de Sevilla y protagonizado por él mismo.
How Conexión Divina went from meeting on the internet to the Latin Grammys in two years
The idea first came to Sandra Calixto in 2021.
Upon finishing high school, she would start her own regional Mexican band made up only of women. She would recruit two artists she‘d befriended on TikTok, they would jam together in Los Angeles and if the vibes were right, they would write and record an album together.
Released in April, the band’s debut album, “Tres Mundos” — a soul-stirring collection of sierreño folk ballads, imbued with the same melancholia of its Mexican American peers Eslabón Armado and Ivan Cornejo — earned the group a nomination for best new artist at the international awards.
The Times met with band members backstage at the Novo in downtown Los Angeles, where in October, they opened for Chicana pop idol Becky G on her recent Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour.