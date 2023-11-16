Advertisement
Live
De Los

Latin Grammy Awards 2023: Live updates from Sevilla

Share
Father hugs daughter
Pepe Aguilar and daughter Angela Aguilar.
(Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Latin Grammy Awards 2023: Live updates from Sevilla

By De Los/Los Angeles Times en Español Staff

The 24th edition of the Latin Grammys will bring together some of the biggest names across Latin Music and some new faces that will vie for the award for Best New Artist. This time the event isn’t taking place in Las Vegas, instead it will be hosted in Sevilla, Spain.

Conexión Divina talk about how they made it to the Latin Grammys

Share

Angela and Pepe Aguilar talk about working together at the Latin Grammys
Share
Advertisement

Photos from the dress rehearsals for the 2023 Latin Grammys

24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
1/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
2/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
3/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Juanes ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
4/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Juanes ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
5/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
6/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Alejandro Sanz ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
7/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
8/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
9/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Kany García ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
10/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Kany García y Christian Nodal ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
11/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Kany García y Christian Nodal ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
12/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Carin León y Maluma ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España. Provided by Elina Adut/ Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
13/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
14/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Karin León ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
15/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Maluma ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España. Provided by Elina Adut/ Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
16/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Camilo y Edgar Barrera ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
17/26
Las celebridades de la música latina ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
18/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Ozuna ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
19/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Ozuna ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
20/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Feid ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
21/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Pablo Alborán ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
22/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como Maria Becerra ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
23/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como María Becerra y Pablo Alborán ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
24/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como María Becerra ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España.   (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
25/26
Las celebridades de la música latina como los aspirantes a nuevo artista ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España. Provided by Elina Adut/ Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Rehearsals
26/26
Las celebridades de la música latina y el baile flamenco ensayan previo a su participación entre la gala 24 de los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación desde Sevilla, España. Provided by Elina Adut/ Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)
Share

Eslabón Armado’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ dominated the streamers. Will it conquer the Latin Grammys?

By Suzy Exposito

Four men stand together
(Alejandro R. Jimenez/For De Los)

It was late September when Pedro Tovar’s mom called to tell him he was a Latin Grammy-nominated songwriter. He was still riding off the high of his band Eslabón Armado becoming the first Mexican regional act to perform on “Good Morning America.”

“It was unexpected,” Tovar said of his two nominations for Eslabón Armado’s smash hit “Ella Baila Sola,” a swooning romantic ballad featuring Peso Pluma that’s up for song of the year and regional Mexican song. The band also is slated to perform live for the first time at the Latin Grammys, taking place in Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday.

READ MORE >>>

Share
Advertisement

Así se vive en Sevilla el ambiente por la celebración del Latin Grammy

By Sergio Burstein

Opera House
Por primera vez en la historia, el Latin Grammy se lleva a cabo fuera de Estados Unidos, con sede en Sevilla, Espana, en el mes de noviembre 2023.
(Raúl Roa/ Los Angeles Times)

Esta es una ciudad hermosa. Lo es, al menos, en los lugares que hemos recorrido desde nuestra llegada del fin de semana pasado, para ser testigos de las diferentes actividades en la semana del Latin Grammy y el cierre con la gran ceremonia de la Academia Latina de la Grabación que se celebrará este jueves en el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones (FIBES) de Sevilla, España.

Desde nuestro primer contacto con esta tierra, los encantos de la capital andaluza me alcanzaron al llegar al hotel, ubicado en el barrio de Santa Cruz, por cuyas callecitas empedradas se camina a gusto y por donde no circulan automóviles debido a sus estrecheces. Este barrio se encuentra rodeado de los inmuebles en el que se han producido ya varios eventos paralelos al Latin Grammy, como la histórica Plaza de España donde se celebró un evento dedicado al flamenco en el que actuaron celebridadades como Carmen Linares, Sara Baras, Luis el Zambo, Rafael Riqueni, Tomatito y José Mercé.

LEER MAS/READ MORE >>>

Share

Carín León llevó la música mexicana a Sevilla con el apoyo de sus ‘compas’

By Sergio Burstein

Two men on stage
(Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

SEVILLA, ESPAÑA — En estos días, Carín León (nacido bajo el nombre de Óscar Armando Díaz de León) está muy lejos de su país de origen, México, y de su natal Hermosillo.

Pero no ha dejado de lado sus costumbres, y no solo eso, sino que las ha traído a veces de manera literal en la maleta hasta la capital andaluza donde se desarrolla actualmente la Semana del Latin Grammy que concluye mañana a lo grande con la celebración de la ceremonia principal de premiación.

Nos referimos específicamente a la gran botella de tequila que llevaba en sus manos durante la presentación especial que ofreció anoche como parte del evento con invitación “La Cultura that Connect Us”, organizado por Amazon Music en Setas de Sevilla y protagonizado por él mismo.

READ MORE/LEER MAS >>>

Share
Advertisement

How Conexión Divina went from meeting on the internet to the Latin Grammys in two years

By Suzy Exposito

Conexion Divina band members
Portraits of members of Conexion Divina backstage before their show at The Novo in Downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 7, 2023.
(Jill Connelly/De Los)

The idea first came to Sandra Calixto in 2021.

Upon finishing high school, she would start her own regional Mexican band made up only of women. She would recruit two artists she‘d befriended on TikTok, they would jam together in Los Angeles and if the vibes were right, they would write and record an album together.

Released in April, the band’s debut album, “Tres Mundos” — a soul-stirring collection of sierreño folk ballads, imbued with the same melancholia of its Mexican American peers Eslabón Armado and Ivan Cornejo — earned the group a nomination for best new artist at the international awards.

The Times met with band members backstage at the Novo in downtown Los Angeles, where in October, they opened for Chicana pop idol Becky G on her recent Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour.

READ MORE >>>

Share
Advertisement