Café Tropical, a Cuban staple in Silver Lake, is closing its doors

Café Tropical, which has been a staple in the Silver Lake community and served traditional Cuban cafecitos and pasteles for nearly 50 years, is closing.

News of the closure was confirmed by a handwritten note posted on one of the cafe’s windows. The note read, “Attn Cafe Tropical customers, we will be permanently closing our doors this week. Thank you for all the years and support you have shown us! Last day of service will be 12/01/2023.”

A handwritten sign at Café Tropical says the restaurant’s last day of service will be Dec. 1, 2023. (Suzy Exposito)

The note was signed “Tropical Staff and Management.” De Los reached out to the cafe’s manager for comment, but he was unavailable to speak.

Located on Sunset Boulevard, Café Tropical was bought in 2019 by the owners of El Cochinito and Bolita. The cafe became part of the Cuban trio of businesses serving classic Cuban flavors to customers.

A similar sign announcing closure was also posted on the window of El Cochinito restaurant. All three locations are reported to be closed on Google but the businesses have not confirmed the closures on their social media accounts.

According to Bolita’s Instagram account, the bar recently reduced its operating hours.

El Cochinito, a Cuban restaurant that has also been a popular spot for its savory dishes and overall aesthetic, was popular among Silver Lake residents. With a similar style, Bolita is a Cuban-inspired cocktail bar.

Café Tropical’s menu is known for its medianoche sandwiches, guava cheese pastries and coffee.