Reggaeton star Don Omar reveals cancer diagnosis via Instagram post

Reggaeton star Don Omar, 46, announced Monday that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” the “Dile” singer wrote in Spanish in an Instagram post published Monday that featured an image of him wearing a medical wristband from Orlando Health. “The well wishes have been well received. We’ll see you soon.”

The specifics of his diagnosis have not been disclosed.

Born William Omar Landrón Rivera in Puerto Rico, Don Omar often describes himself as “El Rey” of reggaeton in his music. The two-time Latin Grammy winner first gained popularity in 2003 with “The Last Don,” his debut album that featured such tracks as “Dale Don Dale” and “Pobre Diabla.” His sophomore follow-up, 2006’s “King of Kings,” reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Don Omar has also appeared in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, portraying street racer Rico Santos.

Several artists and celebrities expressed their well wishes on social media following the announcement, including Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Olga Tañon and fellow collaborators Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and Farruko.

“My sweet child, you are a warrior of a million battles and you will with this one too of course,” wrote Tañon.

“Onward William the first mental and attitude battle you have won, my respects,” Daddy Yankee wrote in a comment. The two performers were involved in a years-long feud before burying the hatchet in December 2023. “Now to win the physical! You are in my prayers, and above everything, more than ever before I wish you HEALTH AND LIFE!”

The announcement comes ahead of the second leg of his Back to Reggaeton U.S. tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Oakland on Aug. 7. It’s unclear whether the tour will continue.

The Times has reached out to Don Omar’s publicity team for comment.