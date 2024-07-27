Danny Ocean gets political about Venezuela’s election in ‘Venequia’

Danny Ocean was between shows in Australia and New Zealand, but the main thing running through his mind was the upcoming Venezuelan elections.

“We’re all very tense, waiting to see what’s going to happen,” he told The Times.

A week before the July 28 vote in his home country, the “Me Rehúso” singer and Caracas native released the surprise EP “Venequia.” The seven tracks, according to the singer-songwriter, are meant to showcase the emotions felt by millions across the world affected by the economic collapse of the once-wealthy Latin American country.

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro, who has long been criticized as an authoritarian figure, is looking to extend his tenure for six more years. But he faces contender Edmundo González Urrutia, a former diplomat, who’s leading the polls by double digits. Latin American advocates, including Ocean, are calling this election one of the most crucial in the nation’s history.

Days before the election, the artist continues to be a vocal advocate and has taken to his platforms, shows and music to express his love for his country and put a spotlight on the struggles of almost 8 million Venezuelan refugees who’ve sought international protection.

Advertisement

The message is evident in these songs, at least on a second or third listen, that this album has been morphed by those beliefs. Track five, “Una niña de Venezuela,” tells the story of what immigrants have endured.

“I was an immigrant, and I believe I’m simply talking about my reality,” Ocean said. “I also had to leave, I also had to arrive to the United States and ask for political asylum. I also went through everything that any other immigrant has to go through.”

In Australia, where Ocean just finished a leg of his tour, he recalled seeing fan support globally, especially when it comes surprise album.

Those interactions, Ocean said, involve the stories of those recounting their personal experiences. The co-written “Escala in Panamá” song and music video has resonated with fans since being released across social media platforms. The cinematic-style video begins with a couple packing their clothes for a trip before the scenes intensify and others begin to flee. Then the screen goes black with a flight attendant’s voice saying, “Bienvenidos a Venezuela, bienvenidos a casa.” Then the words “Te imaginas?” appear.

“The majority of the stories I receive are just like that,” Ocean said. “People who’ve had to leave loved ones behind.”

After releasing new music and having just completed a two-year tour, Ocean plans on taking a short break in Fiji, he said, but not without checking in to the news coming out of Venezuela. He hopes the current slate of songs to be a reminder of the South American country’s recent history.

Advertisement

“We have an identity crisis, we have all of our friends all apart, we have our families apart,” Ocean said. “I just want the world to know what we are going through.”