Kali Uchis’ ‘Orquídeas Parte 2’ introduces a collection of demos

Adorned with flowers around her neck and behind her ear, Kali Uchis announced a new project titled “Orquídeas Parte 2” via Instagram reels last week. Coming out Friday, “Parte 2” is a collection of demos from her preceding album featuring a Kaytranada remix of “Young Rich & in Love.”

In the announcement video, the new uptempo version of “Young Rich & in Love” plays as the Colombian-born singer dances around a living room. Getting up close and personal with the fish-eye lens, Uchis jolts her body to the drum-focused reinterpretation of her previously released soulful track. The post confused many of her fans about whether the project would be a remix album or just the Kaytranada single.

On Tuesday, Uchis took to an Instagram story and wrote: “i see people saying Orquídeas parte 2 is a remix project its notttt its Orquídeas demos for my Kuchis, [her fans] along with the Kaytra remix.”

Over the years, Uchis has made a name for herself by traversing between the English- and Spanish-language markets. She often sings in Spanglish, but “Orquídeas,” which was released in January, is her second project in Spanish.

“Moving in between languages, and being such a versatile artist in general, can be really exhausting,” Uchis told The Times earlier this year. “It feels like working overtime.”

The 14-track album reintroduced her to the world of Latin music after the global success of “Telepatia.” It features some of the genre’s biggest stars, like Peso Pluma on “Igual que un Ángel” and Karol G on “Labios Mordidos.”

“To them [the Latin Market], I’m still a new artist,” Uchis said, even after releasing four studio albums, a mixtape and several EPs.

Uchis’ return to the Spanish market was met with open arms as her collaboration with Peso Pluma reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, and “Orquídeas” was her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums. According to previous reports, the release of the album allowed Uchis to have her largest streaming week ever for an LP.

On top of the successful reentry into Latin music, she welcomed a baby boy with rapper Don Toliver in March. With the upcoming release of “Orquídeas parte 2,” she shows no signs of slowing down.

“I try to remind myself that I’m a lot stronger than the people who set out to tear me down,” Uchis said previously. “That’s the most important thing.”