De Los Reads: 6 books by Latino authors we’re reading that celebrate heritage in December

The holiday season has arrived. For many Latinos, this time of year brings the delicious scents of tamales, asado and hallacas. Let’s introduce a new tradition by celebrating our heritage and stories by delving into the captivating work of Latinx authors.

In this special edition of De Los Reads, you’ll find a delightful picture book that showcases the magic of Día de Reyes and its power to unite families year after year. There’s also a tempting cookbook of Latin American baking recipes that will inspire you to add new, delicious flavors to your holiday table.

For fans of graphic novels, a story of self-discovery will keep you hooked from start to finish, offering a journey as thrilling as it is relatable. Grab a cafecito or a cup of sweet champurrado, wrap yourself in a fluffy cobija and let these books bring even more joy and meaning to your celebrations. Enjoy!

Children’s books

Advertisement

“ Tamales For Christmas ” By Stephen Briseño; illustrated by Sonia Sánchez (Random House Studio, October 2024)

Grandma is preparing for Christmas, but how many delicious tamales will she need to earn enough money to buy gifts for her children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends? This charming picture book pays homage to strong, generous grandmothers, with warm and detailed illustrations by Sonia Sánchez that transport young readers into a cozy kitchen.

In that kitchen, the family comes together to celebrate the joy of cooking, honoring cherished food traditions as they welcome the holiday season with laughter, music and togetherness. The book also includes an author’s note in which he shares memories of making tamales with his own grandmother and explains why he keeps her photo in the kitchen — a reminder that “she’s always with me. In the food I cook. In the memories I share. In the person I hope to become.”

“ Hooray, It’s Three Kings Day! ” By Annette M. Clayton; illustrated by Jone Leal (Familius, November 2024)

Advertisement

“Arroz con gandules, anyone?” asks little Sofia’s grandpa, setting the scene for this heartwarming story rich with Puerto Rican flair. The book reflects on the cherished tradition of the three wise men and their wooden figures that have been part of family celebrations for generations, bringing joy and magic to children year after year.

Each day, Sofia moves the figures a little closer to the manger, wondering about the family dinners they’ve witnessed and the stories they might tell if they could speak, all while unaware of the wonderful surprise awaiting her the morning of Día de Reyes. Enhanced by Jone Leal’s delightful illustrations, this picture book celebrates the richness of tradition, the power of family bonds and the magic that brings generations together.

Fiction

“A Very Mexican Christmas” (New Vessel Press)

“ A Very Mexican Christmas ” by several authors (New Vessel Press, September 2022)

This book brings together the voices of 11 renowned Mexican writers, including Laura Esquivel, Sandra Cisneros, Carmen Boullosa and Amado Nervo, who offer readers a literary feast that is both heartwarming and nostalgic.

Advertisement

Through a series of evocative stories and book fragments, the authors get into the heart of the Mexican holiday season. Through memories of festive Christmas tables, the joy of unexpected gifts and the warmth of family reunions, this anthology makes the perfect companion for cozy winter evenings.

“ Mothballs ” by Sole Otero (Salamandra Graphic, August 2024)

This captivating graphic novel tells the story of Rocio, a young woman who inherits her late grandmother Vilma’s house. Though their relationship was strained, and she hadn’t visited Vilma in recent years, she chose to move into the home despite the uncomfortable memories it holds. This decision propels Rocio on a profound journey of self-discovery as she uncovers Vilma’s life story, beginning with her parents fleeing Italy when she was just six months old.

As the main character pieces together her family’s history, marked by tragedy, hardship and pain, she also begins to recognize her own power to shape her life and future. This great read promises to keep readers hooked from beginning to end.

Non-fiction

Advertisement

“ Pan y Dulce ” by Bryan Ford (Voracious, November 2024)

From the fragrant traditional Honduran pan de coco (Page 168) to Venezuela’s irresistible sweet golfeados (Page 163) and the warm cheesy Colombian pandebono ( Page 350), Bryan Ford offers an enticing collection of more than 150 recipes that highlight the diverse and vibrant flavors of baked treats from all over Latin America.

With sweet and savory options, this cookbook is a feast for the senses, inspiring readers to bring these bold and comforting savors into their homes. Whether looking to impress guests at a holiday gathering or treating yourself to something new, Ford’s carefully crafted recipes and detailed techniques will undoubtedly inspire you to add a little extra flair to your table. It’s definitely a must for the holiday season.

“ Badass Bonita ” by Kim Guerra (Balance, September 2024)

Advertisement

“I grew up believing que calladita me veo más bonita. Now I see it was another way I was oppressing and silencing myself,” writes Kim Guerra in this thought-provoking book.

Guerra invites readers — particularly women — to explore their core beliefs and wounds, initiating a profound healing journey. Her writing ignites deep reflections on topics such as intergenerational trauma, identity, self-love and the importance of setting healthy boundaries. With affirmations and practical resolutions woven throughout, it offers readers a thoughtful framework for self-discovery and emotional well-being.