‘Narcos: Mexico’ actor Manuel Masalva in medical coma after bacterial infection

The Mexican star remains in critical but stable condition, his manager told De Los.

Mexican actor Manuel Masalva, known for his role in “Narcos: Mexico,” is in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Dubai after possibly contracting an aggressive bacterial infection during his recent trip to the Philippines.

The 34-year-old actor arrived in the Middle Eastern city on March 18, after spending time in the Philippines, his manager Jaime Jaramillo Espinosa told The Times.

“[After] about two days in Dubai, Masalva began to feel internal discomfort and pain which increased by the day,” Jaramillo Espinosa said.

On March 26, Masalva underwent emergency surgery after the doctors discovered the bacteria, disabling him from traveling back to his home in Mexico. The following day, the infection reached his lungs and he had to be put into a medically induced coma.

While he remains in critical, but stable condition, this week brought forward positive results for Masalva’s health.

“On Monday, the doctors were able to identify the type of bacteria and administer the appropriate antibiotic he needs,” Jaramillo Espinosa said. “On the other hand, his respirator was lowered to 80%, which means that his lungs are reacting.”

Masalva’s family launched a GoFundMe to cover his treatment costs. So far, the fundraiser has reached 1,028,520 Mexican pesos ($50,108), surpassing its goal of 1 million Mexican pesos ($48,700), which Jaramillo Espinosa said was achieved in less than three days.

Fellow Mexican actor and Masalva’s “amigo del alma,” Mario Morán, published an Instagram video post on Wednesday addressing the situation and asking for support.

“My brother is fighting for his life far from home. I want to ask for your help in this very difficult moment,” Morán said in Spanish. “As was made known yesterday, Manuel Masalva — who is one of my best friends [and] who is really like a brother to me — fell victim to an aggressive bacteria while he was on vacation. This led to him being in an induced coma and now his situation continues to be delicate.”

“The medical costs are huge and in a country where everything is even more difficult. Any help, however small it may seem, can make a difference in this difficult moment. If you are able to help, I would thank you with all of my heart.”

Jaramillo Espinosa also expressed gratitude for the many people that have come out to support Masalva and remains hopeful for continued improvement for the actor.

“He is a strong and young man. He is healthy,” he said. “[His family and I] are certain that he is going to pull through and wake up.”

According to Jaramillo Espinosa, Masalva’s family is currently overwhelmed by the situation and has decided not to comment on it.

Masalva played the role of Ramón Arellano Félix in the Netflix drama series “Narcos: Mexico,” alongside Diego Luna, Bad Bunny and Scoot McNairy. He has also been featured on the telenovela “La Rosa de Guadalupe” and recently the series “La Guzmán.”