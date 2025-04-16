Actor William Levy arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, trespassing at a Florida restaurant

William Levy, the telenovela actor who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” was arrested Monday in the Miami metro area on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, court documents revealed.

The “Triunfo del Amor” actor was arrested after police responded to a complaint at a restaurant in Weston, Fla., a city north of Miami, late Monday night.

“The arrestee [Levy], who was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant was given a trespass warning ... not to return back to the business by the manager on duty,” the arrest report stated. “[Levy] was given multiple verbal orders to leave the property as [he] was ignoring [police] commands and was eventually placed into custody for trespass after warning.”

Levy was then detained at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, where he was held on two separate bail charges of $250.

The 44-year-old actor made bail Tuesday morning and addressed a crowd of reporters outside of where he was being held.

He explained that he was grabbing drinks with parents from his son’s baseball team when a heated discussion — that he claimed he was not initially partaking in — broke out.

“From one moment to the next a conversation broke out between some other people,” Levy told reporters. “I got in the middle of it ... and well, I was the one who ended up in handcuffs.”

The “Cuidado con el Ángel” star also dispelled the idea that he had pushed someone during the alleged altercation at the restaurant and said that it never became physical.

“There are cameras [that will show the truth],” Levy said.

The Times has reached out to Levy’s representatives for comment.

The actor, born William Gutiérrez-Levy in Cuba, moved to Florida during his teenage years and went on to become one of the most well-known working telenovela stars. His first long-running role in novelas was in 2007 when he played the role of Larry Irázabal on “Acorralada.” Levy landed his first novela leading role with 2008’s “Cuidado con el Ángel” and followed that up with a 90-episode leading role run in “Sortilegio” in 2009.

He has had lead roles in six other telenovelas since 2010, including mostly recently “Vuelve a Mí,” which aired on Telemundo and concluded in 2024.

Levy was named People en Español’s “sexiest man of the year” in 2011 and is sometimes referred to as the Latino Brad Pitt.

English-speaking audiences may best recognize Levy for placing third on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2012. He also had roles in Tyler Perry’s 2014 dramedy “The Single Moms Club,” 2016’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” and for his cameo in the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip.”