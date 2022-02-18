How do you like this year’s Oscar hosts?

I’ve heard of Mickey Mouse homeowners associations, but not one run by Mickey Mouse. If you don’t rake your leaves, say, every hour in a Disney “storyliving” community, is there a fine or some kind of punishment, like being put in a pillory and forced to listen to “It’s a Small World” on a loop for 24 hours?

Meanwhile, Oscar campaigning has resumed in full force, in anticipation of next month’s final round of voting.

I’m Glenn Whipp, awards columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Friday newsletter and the guy who’ll support Disney’s “Encanto” as long as the park’s Imagineers promise to stay out of my neighborhood, even if they’re promising a “grand oasis featuring clear turquoise water.”

I’ve seen what happens when you drink that water, man.

The Oscars have a host ... three of them, in fact

The motion picture academy announced this week that, after going without an emcee since 2018, this year’s Oscars will have three hosts — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Times film writer Josh Rottenberg reported the news, including the academy’s decision to let Twitter users vote on their favorite movie of 2021. The film that earns the most votes will be recognized during the telecast. You can vote up to 20 times a day, using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. A cursory search reveals that the early results have this as a dead heat between “Spider Man: No Way Home” and “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” though it’s nice to see there’s at least one dedicated “Spencer” fan out there.

Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” a movie that seems to have a lot of fans. (Macall Polay / Netflix)

How the Oscar races look right now

“Dune” earned 10 Oscar nominations ... but not one for its director, Denis Villeneuve. “House of Gucci’s” Jared Leto was recognized for the 17 pounds of latex he wore, but not his finely honed Italian accent. And “The Power of the Dog” pretty much hauled in every possible nomination it could, landing a leading 12 nods.

Does that mean the best picture Oscar belongs to Jane Campion’s western? I investigated that with an early look at where the major Oscar races stand a week after nominations and ... [checking notes] ... good Lord, a full month before final voting begins. So, I guess that means anything can happen! Anything save for “Encanto” losing the animated feature Oscar. The kids would riot in the streets!

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog.”

(Netflix)

Hula hoop is ready for its close-up

Loyal readers know that I’m a little obsessed with Kodi Smit-McPhee’s hula-hooping prowess in “The Power of the Dog,” referencing it whenever possible. So you can imagine my delight when Times contributor Chris Vognar wrote an entire story ... well, not just on Smit-McPhee, but on all the instances that Wham-O’s wheel o’ wonder and its precursors have shown up in movies and TV shows of late.

“Some fads are just too cool to go out of style,” Vognar writes. To which, I say, “Amen, brother.” Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some practicing to do!

Who doesn’t love a hula hoop? (Alex Eben Meyer / For The Times)