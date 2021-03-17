In their own words: Screenwriters detail how their scripts came into being

Director Kornel Mundruczo with writer Kata Wéber on set. (Netflix)

In writing the play, and eventually adapting it into a script, I wrote about my own experience — about the fact that I had lost a child during my second pregnancy but had never known how to deal with those feelings. My feelings had been unknown to me before and came to the surface at times unexpectedly. I’d be suddenly overwhelmed with emotion as I was writing Martha’s courtroom dialogue or when I was arranging Post-it Notes on the floor to lay out scenes.

The anxiety of artistic creation often manifests in one burning question: Who will be interested in this? Except for the indispensable Vanessa Kirby [as Martha], several actors demurred from committing to the film either because they didn’t have children of their own or because they did. I wasn’t completely surprised. But I also knew that those reasons were precisely why we had to make the film. We had to speak up about these tragic events through this particular medium, because there are no words that can adequately describe them.

