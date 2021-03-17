In their own words: Screenwriters detail how their scripts came into being

Trauma, loneliness, betrayal and memories long past. These are the seeds of stories — stories of personal experience, imagined pain and genres upturned. Stories that find their way to the big screen. But every path to that place, every bump along the way, every source of inspiration is different. Here are the personal essays from screenwriters who saw their scripts become films.
Tara Miele | ‘Wander Darkly’
A confession: I remember very little of the process of writing “Wander Darkly.” I liken the experience of writing a script to giving birth. There’s some biochemical that makes you forget the pain of it so your body can convince itself that it’s a good idea to do it again. Read more >>
John Lee Hancock | ‘The Little Things’
Decades later I forced myself to dig it out, open it and begin to read. I’d been putting it off for a long, long time, as I was afraid the script wouldn’t be good, would be too proudly clever or that it would read like it was written by a young, not completely untalented writer, which it was.
Rereading your work after so long a time is a little like opening a high school yearbook. You look at your picture and see both fear and promise in your own young face. As I read, I had memory flashes of my crappy Hollywood apartment; House of Pies in Los Feliz, which was my writing “office”; and the garish but almost beautiful neon colors that pierced the dirty, dark streets at night. This was Hollywood before flophouses became Whole Foods grocers. Read more >>
Kata Wéber | ‘Pieces of a Woman’
In writing the play, and eventually adapting it into a script, I wrote about my own experience — about the fact that I had lost a child during my second pregnancy but had never known how to deal with those feelings. My feelings had been unknown to me before and came to the surface at times unexpectedly. I’d be suddenly overwhelmed with emotion as I was writing Martha’s courtroom dialogue or when I was arranging Post-it Notes on the floor to lay out scenes.
The anxiety of artistic creation often manifests in one burning question: Who will be interested in this? Except for the indispensable Vanessa Kirby [as Martha], several actors demurred from committing to the film either because they didn’t have children of their own or because they did. I wasn’t completely surprised. But I also knew that those reasons were precisely why we had to make the film. We had to speak up about these tragic events through this particular medium, because there are no words that can adequately describe them.
Stories that go directly against our sense of the world order are hard to accept. Read more >>
Lee Isaac Chung | ‘Minari’
As an exercise, I devoted an afternoon to writing my memories of childhood. I remembered our family’s arrival at a single-wide trailer on an Ozark meadow and my mother’s shock at learning that this would be our new home. I recalled the smell of freshly plowed soil and the way the color of it pleased my father. I remembered the creek where I threw rocks at snakes while my grandmother planted a Korean vegetable that grew without effort.
With each memory, I saw my life anew, as though the clouds had shifted over a field I had seen every day. After writing 80 memories, I sketched a narrative arc with themes about family, failure and rebirth. That’s how I got the idea to write “Minari.” Read more >>
Andy Siara | ‘Palm Springs’
The last five years feel like a meandering journey to discovering what this story really wanted to be about. In hindsight, the movie was mostly an attempt to capture the feeling of being in love and making that terrifying leap of commitment. But it’s also the culmination of a creative friendship. Maybe a reaction to 2016. Maybe it’s a look at depression, the wedding industrial complex or some journey through the subconscious. Or maybe it was just my long-winded attempt at getting dinosaurs into a movie because that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do since the summer of ’93. I’ll try to distill what I do remember into something coherent. Read more >>
Eliza Hittman | ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’
I set out to write the script without a formal plan, in the spirit of Sidney, a person I really knew nothing about. My first task was to find the character’s voice on the page. Writing without an outline or treatment automatically pushes me to organically prioritize character instead of worrying about making a bomb go off every 10 pages. I trust my sense of structure. I know I am moving towards a dark place; I can feel its pull. Read more >>
Will Berson | ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’
In summer 2014, Eric Garner and Michael Brown were murdered just three weeks apart, the latter fomenting the Ferguson uprising. At that point, I felt compelled to try to tell Hampton’s story, a story that was being regularly and horrifically recapitulated. At just 20 years old, Hampton led the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party, and within a year had made it arguably the most effective in the country.
... I wrote the script over four months in 2015, commuting between my dining room table and living room couch, working on it whenever I had a free moment. My wife dubbed it my mistress. As I allowed myself to fantasize about casting, I wondered if a comedian with acting chops might be best to portray Hampton. He had a tremendous wit and sense of humor, and his story is so heartrending, I felt this might also offer some tiny salve. Read more >>
Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz | ‘I’m Your Woman’
Jordan Horowitz: Hold up — don’t you need to feel like a writer in order to be a writer? Don’t you need to wake up in the morning and think to yourself: today I will write. Today I WANT to write?
Julia Hart: Not necessarily. I think jobs that get romanticized get romanticized. I grew up in a house with a writer parent, so for me it was always just a job. Something that paid the bills. And, like any job, different people feel differently about it. All that being said, I AM the writer you’re talking about. A writer who’s just gotta write. Like Gene Kelly. “Gotta write! Gotta write! Gotttttaaaaaa write …” Read more >>
——————————————
Screenwriters from 2019-2020: Gregory Allen Howard | ‘Harriet’; Rian Johnson | ‘Knives Out’; Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski | ‘Dolimite Is My Name’; Mario Correa | ‘Dark Waters’; Julian Fellowes | ‘Downton Abbey’; Anthony McCarten | ‘The Two Popes’; Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster | ‘Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’; Steven Zaillian | ‘The Irishman’; Lorene Scafaria | ‘Hustlers’; Charles Randolph | ‘Bombshell’; Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson | ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’; Lena Waithe | ‘Queen & Slim’
Screenwriters from 2018-2019: Diablo Cody | ‘Tully’; Joe Robert Cole | ‘Black Panther’; Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan | ‘Wildlife’; Josh Singer | ‘First Singer’; Felix van Groeningen and Luke Daviess | ‘Beautiful Boy’; Peter Hedges | ‘Ben Is Back;’ Gillian Flynn | ‘Widows’; Bo Burnham | ‘Eight Grade’; Debra Granik | ‘Leave No Trace’; Kevin Willmott | ‘BlacKkKlansman’; Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie | ‘Green Book’; Elizabeth Chomko | ‘What They Had’; Paul Schrader | ‘First Reformed’; Chloe Zhao | ‘The Rider’; and Jeff Whitty | ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’