The 2022 BAFTA nominations serve up snubs, surprises, stability for Oscar contenders

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled its 2022 awards nominations on Thursday, and while the expected juggernauts continued to roll along, the often-adventurous BAFTAs didn’t disappoint those looking for the unexpected.

Among the top surprises: Brits Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”) didn’t land spots, but the critic-dividing “Don’t Look Up” got lots of love and “Drive My Car” further burnished its credentials as a major awards season player.

“Dune” led with 11 nominations, including for best film, but didn’t land one for director Denis Villeneuve. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” stays a leader of the pack with eight nods, but surprisingly, not one for supporting actress Kirsten Dunst. “Belfast,” expected to be a BAFTA favorite, was next with six, including best film, outstanding British film and original screenplay, but not for director Kenneth Branagh.

Following with five nods each were “West Side Story” (though not one for director Steven Spielberg), “Licorice Pizza” and outstanding British film nominee “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song.

Speaking of swan songs, Mahershala Ali is one of the surprise nominees for his dual performance in the Apple TV+ “Swan Song.” Other surprises include “Don’t Look Up” for best film, original screenplay and lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio (his sixth nomination).

Will Smith’s lead nod for “King Richard” is his first with the group. And Denzel Washington, passed over for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” still has never received one.

“Drive My Car” received noms for not only best film not in the English language, but also for its adapted screenplay and direction (both for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, though Takamasa Oe is widely credited as co-writer). Though BAFTA named it one of the best directed and written films of the year, the organization didn’t nominate it for best film. All awards season long, its success has resembled that of “Parasite” and “Roma” in years past and it’s barreling down on Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement with a full head of steam.

Also nominated for non-English-language work: lead actress Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), also an Oscar contender, and directors Audrey Diwan (“Happening”) and Julia Ducournau (“Titane,” the Palme D’Or winner). Directing nominee Aleem Khan’s “After Love” is in multiple languages.

Other notable omissions include Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) and “Nightmare Alley” from the noncrafts categories.

The BAFTAs are scheduled to be held in person on March 13 at Albert Hall, hosted by Rebel Wilson.

Best film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Lead actress

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Lead actor

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Supporting actor

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Director

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Original screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam McKay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted screenplay

“Coda” – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Animated film

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

British film

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Debut by a British writer, director or producer

“After Love” – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

“The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Original score

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Production design

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume design

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Makeup and hair

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

“Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

“Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short animation

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera

“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British short film

“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

“The Palace” – Jo Prichard

“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee