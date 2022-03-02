Fiery ‘Don’t Look Up’ ending puts life back in perspective

The fiery comet in “Don’t Look Up” (a metaphor for climate change and the human condition) brings life to a crashing halt when it first appears in the sky headed straight toward Earth. The climactic visual is a horrifying yet beautiful vindication for scientists Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who tried desperately to warn everyone. “Shooting and editing the ending was always very emotional for me and also terrifying. There are a lot of different layers to it,” says director Adam McKay. “What you see with the comet and the end dinner scene is they’ve become their real selves. I think our egos in this media-driven world can make us think we’re pieces of crap, greater than God or shining stars. And what you see in that moment, everything returns to the size it’s supposed to be, which is a meal in front of you, the people you love around you and a certain degree of humility.”