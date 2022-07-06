How Tim Conway cracked up the Emmy Awards in 1978

When it comes to comedy duos, Tim Conway and Harvey Korman are among the funniest of all time. “FOATs,” if you will, of their generation thanks to their longtime collaboration on “The Carol Burnett Show.” During 11 seasons, the actors also displayed their comic genius through a number of award acceptance speeches, with none more hilarious than in 1978 when Conway read an important telegram: “Tim, we know this is your day but we hope you’ll take a few moments to think of us. … Our thoughts are with you always. Love, the gang at the Tarzana Pitch-n-Putt.” Conway’s humor stretched beyond the screen, says his daughter Kelly, who wrote the book “My Dad’s Funnier Than Your Dad.” “Something important to him, in whatever he did, he wanted to be able to watch it in a room with grandparents and toddlers. He didn’t want anyone to be embarrassed or walk out from a weird joke or something off-color. He did everything clean to the very end.”