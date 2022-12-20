Tom Cruise flies high into the awards zone

The critical and financial success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has returned Tom Cruise, 60, to Oscar contention after some time away. A look at Cruise’s past nominations, snubs and re-entry into the awards picture:

Cruise’s past Oscar nominations — lead for “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Jerry Maguire” and supporting for “Magnolia” — came during a …

... -year span, from 1990-2000.

Cruise’s snubbed performances in “The Color of Money,” “Rain Man” and “A Few Good Men” were treated as springboards for nominated older stars Paul Newman, Dustin Hoffman and Jack Nicholson.

Newman and Hoffman won lead Oscars for their roles opposite Cruise.

Nominations for the first “Top Gun,” all below the line: editing, sound, sound effects editing, original song (“Take My Breath Away,” which won).

Times Cruise has been nominated for an action film.

$700 million+

“Top Gun: Maverick’s” domestic haul, aka the amount it took to, according to some headlines, “save theaters” in 2022.

96%

The sequel’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, another indicator of the goodwill toward it, and how things might be different for Cruise and the franchise at these Oscars.