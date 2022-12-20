Tom Cruise flies high into the awards zone
The critical and financial success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has returned Tom Cruise, 60, to Oscar contention after some time away. A look at Cruise’s past nominations, snubs and re-entry into the awards picture:
3
Cruise’s past Oscar nominations — lead for “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Jerry Maguire” and supporting for “Magnolia” — came during a …
10
... -year span, from 1990-2000.
3
Cruise’s snubbed performances in “The Color of Money,” “Rain Man” and “A Few Good Men” were treated as springboards for nominated older stars Paul Newman, Dustin Hoffman and Jack Nicholson.
2
Newman and Hoffman won lead Oscars for their roles opposite Cruise.
4
Nominations for the first “Top Gun,” all below the line: editing, sound, sound effects editing, original song (“Take My Breath Away,” which won).
0
Times Cruise has been nominated for an action film.
$700 million+
“Top Gun: Maverick’s” domestic haul, aka the amount it took to, according to some headlines, “save theaters” in 2022.
96%
The sequel’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, another indicator of the goodwill toward it, and how things might be different for Cruise and the franchise at these Oscars.
