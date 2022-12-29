What would a best picture nod mean for Steven Spielberg? Let’s look at the numbers

“The Fabelmans” gives Steven Spielberg a good shot at climbing further up the all-time leader lists for directing and best picture Oscar nominations. But recent history suggests “Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams is more likely to win in March than is her director.

9

A “Fabelmans” directing nomination would be Spielberg’s ninth, tying Martin Scorsese for second behind the late William Wyler’s record 12.

12

A “Fabelmans” best picture nomination would pad Spielberg’s all-time lead of 11 total for an individual producer.

24

awards seasons have passed since Spielberg won the director Oscar for 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.” He won his two other competitive awards, for directing and producing “Schindler’s List,” in 1994.

3

actors won Oscars for Spielberg films over the last decade: lead actor Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln,” 2013) and supporting performers Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” 2016) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story,” 2022). Considering that …

0

... actors won for performances in Spielberg films before 2013 — despite nine nominations — Spielberg is clearly on a roll as a director of actors. Indeed ...

50%

... of nominated performers from Spielberg films have won Oscars over the last 10 years. (“Lincoln” nominees Sally Field and Tommy Lee Jones and “The Post” nominee Meryl Streep did not win).

