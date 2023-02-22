Can Cate Blanchett catch Katharine Hepburn’s Oscar record? Can anyone?

A lead actress win for her performance in “Tár” would bring Cate Blanchett closer to Katharine Hepburn’s seemingly untouchable record of four acting Oscars.

3

An Oscar this year would be Blanchett’s third, after winning in 2005 for her supporting performance as Hepburn in “The Aviator” and in 2014 as the lead in “Blue Jasmine.”

7

people — Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep — have won three acting Oscars.

53

Blanchett would be the second youngest to reach three-timer status, after Brennan, who was 46.

Advertisement

74

Hepburn’s age when she won for the fourth time, in 1982 for “On Golden Pond.”

9, 9, 9

years between Blanchett’s Oscars, if she wins this year. This steadiness breaks from the long or longish gaps between wins for most three-timers, and could …

4

... put Blanchett on pace to snag a fourth Oscar by her early 60s, or a full decade younger than Hepburn was when she won a fourth. Although the …

21-

times nominated Streep, who at 73 is nearing “Golden Pond”-era Hepburn Hollywood titan/sentimental favorite status and is also Meryl Streep, might get there first.

41

The four-plus decades Hepburn’s record has stood make Blanchett, Streep or nobody matching it seem like equally reasonable outcomes.