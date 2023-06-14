Quinta Brunson, 2023 Emmys valedictorian?
“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is an early favorite for a comedy lead actress Emmy — continuing her remarkable awards roll during the last year.
42
years since “The Jeffersons” star Isabel Sanford became the first and only Black performer to win for lead actress in a comedy series, a category in which women of color have been egregiously overlooked.
3
Last year, Brunson became the first Black woman nominated in three comedy series categories — acting, writing and series (as an executive producer) — in the same year.
1
She won the writing Emmy, becoming …
2
... just the second Black woman to do so, after Lena Waithe won in 2017 for HBO’s “Master of None.”
10+
Since then, Brunson has won a Golden Globe, NAACP Image Award, and Independent Spirit Award for lead actress, among many other honors, including a Screen Actors Guild ensemble award and WGA and PGA nominations.
4
Brunson could become the fourth comedy series lead actress winner to also have received a writing Emmy, after Tina Fey (“30 Rock” acting and writing; “Saturday Night Live,” writing), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” writing and acting) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek,” acting; “SCTV,” writing).
2008, 2019
Fey and Waller-Bridge both won comedy lead acting, writing and outstanding series statuettes in a single year.
33
If Brunson achieves the same holy trinity in September, she will be the youngest to do it.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.