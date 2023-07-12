Advertisement
Awards

It’s true: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ scores two Emmy nominations — thanks to ‘Scandoval’

Ariana Madix points at Tom Sandoval while others look on.
From left, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval take part in the Season 10 reunion of “Vanderpump Rules.”
(Nicole Weingart / Bravo)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
You can now refer to it as Bravo’s “Emmy-nominated ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

Season 10 of Bravo’s “Scandoval”-ridden reality series earned not one but two Primetime Emmy Award nominations Wednesday morning, marking the first time the Television Academy, which doles out the annual small-screen accolades, has recognized the reality series.

“We’ve all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy...and now it’s *all happening*! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show’s first #Emmy nominations!” said a statement posted on the show’s Instagram account.

No doubt aided by the affair heard ’round the Internet — the scandal involving cast member Tom Sandoval, cheekily dubbed “Scandoval” — the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spin-off series earned nods in two categories: unstructured reality program and picture editing for an unstructured reality program. Who says you can’t turn lemons into a fabulous lemon-drop cocktail?

The series will compete against Netflix’s “Indian Matchmaking” and “Selling Sunset,” MTV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” and FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” in the unstructured reality program category. For picture editing, the “Lady and the Glamp” episode of “Vanderpump” is up against submissions from Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch,” National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” and “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The affair between TomTom restaurateur Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss shocked fans and those who had witnessed his nearly nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix unfold onscreen over the years. The bombshell revelation occurred while cameras were still rolling on Season 10, unpacking the drama and accompanying heartache in real time.

The unforgettable season culminated in a bombshell three-part finale in the wake of shattered relationships and a bevy of Instagram apologies, confounding “Watch What Happens” appearances and sparking redemptive brand partnerships deals.

As the fate of the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony remains uncertain amid the ongoing Hollwood writers’ strike and potential looming action by actors in SAG-AFTRA, it’s unclear whether we’ll be seeing any of the “Vanderpump” heroes and villains reunite again on the red carpet.

For now, the milestone ceremony is scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18 but could be postponed as a result of the strikes.

