Single or double nomination for Colman Domingo?

Colman Domingo could earn two Oscar nominations this season: As lead actor for “Rustin,” and as supporting actor for “The Color Purple.”

“Rustin” star Colman Domingo, 54, appears poised to add at least one Oscar nomination — and maybe two — to his growing list of screen acting laurels.

Domingo’s acclaimed portrayal of bold, singular civil rights activist Bayard Rustin makes him a strong contender for a lead Oscar nomination. There’s also a chance …

... Domingo will receive a supporting nomination for his role as abusive husband Albert “Mister” Johnson in the movie musical “The Color Purple.”

Domingo would join 12 other people nominated in two acting categories in the same year and would be …

... The first openly gay and the second-oldest (after Barry Fitzgerald, “Going My Way”) person in the bunch.

He is perhaps more widely known from playing complex antagonist Victor on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead,” which just wrapped after eight seasons.

Domingo won an Emmy for “Euphoria,” his biggest award thus far, after two Independent Spirit Award nominations, for “Ma Rainey’s” and “Zola,” and a SAG ensemble nomination for “Rainey’s.”

A veteran stage actor/director/producer and playwright, Domingo received Tony nominations for acting in the 2011 musical “The Scottsboro Boys” and producing the 2023 best play nominee “Fat Ham.”

Domingo also co-wrote the book for the Donna Summer Broadway musical “Summer.”