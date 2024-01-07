The best looks from the 2024 Golden Globes

Whether you’re watching the pre-show live or catching up on Monday morning, The Times has you covered with photos of the best fashions and biggest stars at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Check out images from the red carpet, backstage and our portrait studio at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills in the gallery below.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Martin Scorsese on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Orlando Bloom on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Hallie Steinfeld on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quinta Brunson on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Movies How the Golden Globes became too big to fail New categories. New voters. New network. Even a new trophy. As the Golden Globes turn the page on an existential crisis, a battered Hollywood is eager to welcome the awards back to the fold.

Matty Matheson on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ayo Edebiri on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Aminah Nieves attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Julia Garner attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jo Koy on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Alma Poysti on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Christian Friedel on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Celine Song on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jonathan Bailey on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jeffrey Wright attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Pom Klementieff on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Hunter Schafer on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Khalid Abdalla attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Tyler James Williams on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Erika Alexander attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Rafferty on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ariana Greenblatt on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)