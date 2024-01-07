Advertisement
Awards

The best looks from the 2024 Golden Globes

Julia Garner attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
Julia Garner attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Whether you’re watching the pre-show live or catching up on Monday morning, The Times has you covered with photos of the best fashions and biggest stars at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Check out images from the red carpet, backstage and our portrait studio at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills in the gallery below.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Martin Scorsese on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Helen Mirren attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Helen Mirren attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Orlando Bloom on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Hallie Steinfeld on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
Hallie Steinfeld on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Quinta Brunson on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Quinta Brunson on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Matty Matheson on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Matty Matheson on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ayo Edebiri on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Aminah Nieves attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Aminah Nieves attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Julia Garner attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
Julia Garner attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Joana Pak and Steven Yeun on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
Joana Pak and Steven Yeun on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Jo Koy on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Jo Koy on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Alma Poysti on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Alma Poysti on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Elizabeth Banks attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Christian Friedel on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Christian Friedel on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Celine Song on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.
Celine Song on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Bailey on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Jeffrey Wright attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton.
Jeffrey Wright attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pom Klementieff on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
Pom Klementieff on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Hunter Schafer on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton
Hunter Schafer on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Khalid Abdalla attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton
Khalid Abdalla attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tyler James Williams on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
Tyler James Williams on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Erika Alexander attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton
Erika Alexander attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Sarah Rafferty on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton
Sarah Rafferty on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ariana Greenblatt on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Ariana Greenblatt on the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton
Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
AwardsMovies
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

