Advertisement
Awards

Here are the winners of the 2024 Golden Globes: live updates

A series of golden globe statuettes
Golden Globe statuettes.
(Matt Sayles / Associated Press)
By Matt BrennanDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
Share

New categories. New voters. New network. Even a new trophy. After a 2021 Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s diversity failures and ethical shortcomings sparked an existential crisis for “Hollywood’s biggest party,” the Golden Globes are set to turn the page in 2024. And after a bruising year of dual strikes and disappointing box office, Tinseltown is ready to welcome the awards back into the fold.

Host Jo Koy will lead Sunday’s broadcast, which kicks off at 5 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+ and features a starry lineup of presenters, including Will Ferrell, America Fererra and Oprah Winfrey. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” lead the nominations on the film side, while “Succession” and “The Bear” are among the top TV nominees.

Follow along here throughout the night for live updates on the 2024 Golden Globes winners.




























AwardsMoviesTelevisionGolden Globes
Matt Brennan

Matt Brennan is a Los Angeles Times’ deputy editor for entertainment and arts. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He previously served as TV editor at Paste Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and numerous other publications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement