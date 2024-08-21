From the Oscars to the Emmys, these four actors are double-dipping at the top level

Oscar winners Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) and Oscar nominees Jodie Foster (“Nyad”) and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) extended their 2024 awards seasons by earning Emmy nominations in the same calendar year.

4

Downey is up for supporting actor in a limited series for “The Sympathizer,” in which he played four characters, and Randolph as comedy guest actress on “Only Murders in the Building.” Foster will vie for limited series lead for “True Detective: Night Country” and Gladstone in limited series supporting for “Under the Bridge.”

6

Total 2024 Oscar-Emmy actor crossovers, if you count Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”) and Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”) being Emmy-nominated for, respectively, hosting “Saturday Night Live” and voicing an animated character on Prime Video’s “Invincible.” But …

0

... we don’t.

1

Among the double-nominated cohort, Foster is the only clear favorite to win the Emmy. But Downey is a strong contender in his category.

Advertisement

3

people have won Oscars and Emmys for acting in the same calendar year: George C. Scott (film: “Patton,” TV: “The Price,” 1971); Helen Hunt (“As Good as It Gets,” “Mad About You,” 1998); and Helen Mirren (“The Queen,” “Prime Suspect 7,” 2007). Mirren …

1995

... already had achieved the feat of completing the “acting triple crown” over a 12-month period, by receiving Emmy (“Prime Suspect 3”), Oscar (“The Madness of King George”) and Tony (“A Month in the Country”) nominations.

2019

Another heyday for Oscar/Emmy crossovers, thanks to joint nominees Amy Adams (“Vice,” “Sharp Objects”); Mahershala Ali (“Green Book,” “True Detective”); Olivia Colman (“The Favourite,” “Fleabag”); and Sam Rockwell (“Vice,” “Fosse/Verdon”).

2

This year’s Emmy nominations for Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”) and Andrew Scott (“Ripley”) are not double-ups but catch-ups, after the Oscars’ snubs of Lee’s performance in “Past Lives” and Scott’s in “All of Us Strangers.” Yet …

1

... Emmy voters also took a step backward by failing to nominate Emma Stone for the Showtime series “The Curse,” where she was even better than in her Oscar-winning role in “Poor Things.”