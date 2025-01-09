A highly musical movie year

Zoe Saldana, Liza Minelli, Cynthia Erivo, Bing Crosby — Oscar winners and potential Oscar winners (Natalia Agatte / For The Times)

Movie musicals go in and out of fashion. But never in Academy Awards history have so many women from musicals been potential Oscar nominees in a single year.

3

Karla Sofía Gascón (lead), Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez (both supporting) could be nominated for “Emilia Pérez.” Plus …

2

... Cynthia Erivo (lead) and Ariana Grande (supporting) are favorites for nominations for “Wicked.”

Advertisement

8

If you zoom out to include “Wicked” supporting actor Jonathan Bailey, and musical biopic stars Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) and Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), musician types could receive …

40%

... of all Oscar acting nominations in 2025.

0

Times lead and supporting actress Oscars went to performers from the same movie musical, although for men …

1945

... Bing Crosby (lead) and Barry Fitzgerald (supporting) both won for “Going My Way.” And in mixed doubles …

1973

... Liza Minnelli won as lead and Joel Grey in supporting for “Cabaret.”

27 years

Since the turn of the 21st century, only …

1

woman — Emma Stone in “La La Land” — won a lead actress Oscar for a performance in a musical. But …

4

... won in supporting: Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”), Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”), Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérables”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”).