A highly musical movie year

Movie musicals go in and out of fashion. But never in Academy Awards history have so many women from musicals been potential Oscar nominees in a single year.
3
Karla Sofía Gascón (lead), Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez (both supporting) could be nominated for “Emilia Pérez.” Plus …
2
... Cynthia Erivo (lead) and Ariana Grande (supporting) are favorites for nominations for “Wicked.”
8
If you zoom out to include “Wicked” supporting actor Jonathan Bailey, and musical biopic stars Angelina Jolie (“Maria”) and Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), musician types could receive …
40%
... of all Oscar acting nominations in 2025.
0
Times lead and supporting actress Oscars went to performers from the same movie musical, although for men …
1945
... Bing Crosby (lead) and Barry Fitzgerald (supporting) both won for “Going My Way.” And in mixed doubles …
1973
... Liza Minnelli won as lead and Joel Grey in supporting for “Cabaret.”
27 years
Since the turn of the 21st century, only …
1
woman — Emma Stone in “La La Land” — won a lead actress Oscar for a performance in a musical. But …
4
... won in supporting: Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”), Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”), Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérables”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”).
