Awards

Golden Globes 2025: The best red carpet fashion

Monica Barbaro ("A Complete Unknown") on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Arrivals are underway at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and The Times’ photo team is out in force on the red carpet (and beyond). Whether you’re following along live in the lead-up to Sunday’s telecast, hosted by Nikki Glaser, or bookmarking our gallery to peruse over coffee Monday morning, we have the full rundown of the evening’s best fashions below. Happy browsing!

Mindy Kaling.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Glen Powell ("Hit Man").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Lilly Singh.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Matty Matheson ("The Bear").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Maren Morris ("The Wild Robot").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
David Zayas and Liza Colon-Zayas ("The Bear").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Leonie Benesch ("September 5").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Clarence Maclin ("Sing Sing").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Abby Elliott ("The Bear").
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

